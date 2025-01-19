10 best anime to watch if you like Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster!

Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster! has quickly become a fan favorite since its premiere in January 2025. Beheneko anime centers on a valiant knight reincarnated as a powerful behemoth monster after he died in battle.

In infant form, he resembles an ordinary cat and is adopted by a kind elf adventurer named Aria, who names him Tama. Though a formidable monster, Tama's cat-like appearance lets him stay by Aria’s side, using his immense strength to protect her as their bond deepens.

If you're hooked on Beheneko and looking for more anime series to satisfy your craving for action, comedy, and unlikely bonds between mythical creatures, then you'll want to check out the shows on this list! They all feature creative fantasy worlds and lovable characters with hidden strengths.

10 best anime for fans of Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster!

1) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via 8bit)

The series follows Satoru Mikami, a man reborn in a fantasy realm as a slime monster after dying on Earth. Although initially small and weak in his new form, Satoru discovers that his unique skill, Predator, allows him to analyze and assimilate the abilities of creatures and objects he absorbs.

He becomes an enormously powerful slime capable of holding his own against formidable foes. Like Beheneko’s Tama, despite his dangerous capabilities, Satoru retains his friendly nature and moral code. He forms meaningful relationships and builds a community among other monsters and outcasts.

With superb world-building, creative battles, and plenty of humorous moments between Satoru and his unusual companions, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is a must-see. Viewers are sure to find a new favorite overpowered non-human protagonist in harmless-looking Satoru.

2) Reincarnated as a Sword

Reincarnated as a Sword (Image via C2C)

For another unique take on reincarnation and concealed identities, check out Reincarnated as a Sword. When a man dies, his soul awakens in a magical realm, now inhabiting the body of a sentient sword. He crosses paths with Fran, a beast girl, enslaved and longs to grow stronger.

Recognizing her latent abilities, the Sword accepts Fran as his wielder. Together, they set out on adventures as an unlikely duo. Like Tama and Aria in Beheneko, the bond between Sword and Fran deepens through their shared struggles in discovering themselves and their place in a prejudiced world.

With Fran’s physical strength and the Sword’s strategic mind, they make an unstoppable team! Filled with touching moments alongside spectacular magic sword battles, Reincarnated as a Sword captures the same heartfelt appeal blended with intense action.

3) The Rising of the Shield Hero

The Rising of the Shield Hero (Image via Kinema Citrus)

The Rising of the Shield Hero captivates Beheneko fans with fantasy and heartfelt bonds that transcend prejudice. When Naofumi Iwatani is summoned to a kingdom under attack after reading a mysterious book in the library, he discovers he is one of four legendary heroes summoned to save the world.

After being framed and betrayed, Naofumi must take up the mantle of the Shield Hero, which is widely considered a less combat-focused role. Armed only with a shield, he faces contempt and discrimination as he sets out to prove his might.

Along the way, he frees and later befriends Raphtalia, a demi-human slave girl. She becomes his trustworthy sword in battle. With relatable struggles and triumphs against social injustice, The Rising of the Shield Hero captures the hopeful essence of Beheneko.

4) My Roommate is a Cat

My Roommate is a Cat (Image via Zero-G)

For a slice-of-life series centered on an unusual interspecies found family, My Roommate is a Cat is not to be missed. Subaru is an isolated novelist who adopts a stray cat he names Haru.

As the two slowly warm up to living together, Subaru realizes Haru has her own way of communicating and expressing affection. Over time, Haru melts her owner’s loneliness and encourages him to connect more with others.

With adorable moments between man and feline, My Roommate is a Cat captures the day-to-day joy Tama brings Aria through his secret double life as her protector. Cat lovers and fans of subtle heartwarming relationships woven into everyday life will delight in this simple feel-good anime.

5) KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!

KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! (Image via Studio Deen)

For fans craving supernatural twists layered with over-the-top humor, KonoSuba does not disappoint. When Kazuma dies embarrassingly, he gets to pick any item to bring along as a cheat skill to help him better navigate his reincarnation into a fantasy world.

Choosing Aqua, a goddess famed for her powers, the pair set forth on their new adventure, only to discover that Aqua is often impractical and prone to causing trouble. However, her magic, paired with Kazuma’s cunning, leads the dysfunctional duo into all sorts of crazy misadventures.

KonoSuba matches the strong comedic element in Beheneko, albeit through the constant absurdity Kazuma and Aqua find themselves. As they reluctantly quest together, their dysfunctional but unshakable bond mirrors the unlikely friendship between Tama and Aria.

6) High School DxD

High School DxD (Image via TNK)

Aimed at mature audiences with some ecchi elements, High School DxD shares Beheneko’s theme of powerful figures with hidden secrets. The plot kicks off when a high school student named Issei Hyoudou is asked out on his first date, only to be brutally murdered by his new ‘girlfriend’ who reveals herself as a fallen angel.

Fortunately for Issei, his senpai Rias revives him as her devil servant and a member of her peerage. He joins her ranks of devil protectors concealed within his campus. Supernatural battles among angels, devils, and fallen angels unfold unnoticed in this quiet neighborhood.

Issei must quickly adapt to assist and protect his new devil allies. With frantic efforts to keep their true identities undercover, Issei and Rias tackle threats through daring teamwork much like Tama and Aria.

7) Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest (Image via Asread and White Fox)

Like Beheneko, Arifureta combines action with impactful character bonds that break barriers. Hajime Nagumo begins as an underappreciated high school Otaku without any notable qualities or skills. On a school trip gone wrong, he’s transported to a magical world where he must fight monsters to survive.

After a harrowing drop into monster territory leaves him struggling alone, Hajime evolves from weak to overwhelmingly mighty, earning a fearsome reputation. Yet he still remains committed to protecting those he cares about, even endearing himself to a select few.

Fans of Beheneko’s theme of concealed inner strength behind an unassuming presence will enjoy watching Hajime shatter prejudices with his immense firepower and unwavering loyalty. Viewers will enjoy the evolving relationships between Hajime and his companions in their perilous journey.

8) How Not to Summon a Demon Lord

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord blends MMORPG gaming with a magical dimension, featuring overpowered characters in altered forms. Socially inept gamer Takuma Sakamoto suddenly finds his consciousness trapped within his avatar body of his favorite online game, Cross Reverie.

In the new world, Takuma has adopted the persona of his aloof mage character, the Demon Lord Diablo. Struggling to escape his new existence, he meets two women who try to enslave him, only for their spell to backfire and bind them to him instead.

The women believe Diablo is a mighty Demon Lord, while Takuma secretly panics over interacting with real women for the first time. With plenty of comedic moments and colorful magic battles throughout their travels, How Not to Summon a Demon Lord captures the fun fantasy flavor of Beheneko.

9) By the Grace of the Gods

By the Grace of the Gods (Image via Maho Film)

After dying from overwork in modern Japan, Ryoma Takebayashi is reborn in a magical world and decides to live a relaxed life free of his past burdens.

However, his advanced skills in slime taming and crafting soon attract powerful benefactors who interrupt his peaceful plans with exciting quests and encounters. Like Beheneko, this isekai anime balances laidback slice-of-life moments with thrilling battles and adventures.

Viewers will love the creative slime character designs and seeing the overpowered protagonist try to choose his own peaceful path, only to be frequently drawn into conflict by those who want to exploit his abilities. Despite disruptions, Ryoma strives to maintain his ideals and live life at his own pace.

10) Beast Tamer

Beast Tamer (Image via EMT Squared)

Beast Tamer follows Rein Shroud, a beast tamer who is expelled from his adventuring party for being considered weak. Early on, Rein befriends Kanade, a powerful girl from the Cat Folk (Neko), who agrees to join him on his journey.

Together, they form a close bond as they travel across the land, meeting new companions and growing stronger as a team. With its unexpected monster-girl partner premise and upbeat adventuring plot, Beast Tamer echoes some of the key elements that make Beheneko so enjoyable.

The fanservice humor and abundant action sequences will appeal to fans seeking more fantasy excitement. At its core, the show explores an endearing partnership between a human and non-human who must learn to trust and fight together against all odds.

Conclusion

Whether you want more reincarnation themes, monster companions, tense action, or parody fun, these 10 anime all offer great options for fans of Beheneko: The Elf-Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster! With engaging characters, creative settings, and inventive plots, they each put a distinct spin on elements that make isekai and monster anime so engrossing to watch.

