Can Mahoraga create a new technique in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explored

Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga is a shikigami no Jujutsu Kaisen sorcerer would want to fight even on their best day. The strongest shikigami of the Ten Shadows Technique, the General has fought against two of the strongest characters in the series, Gojo and Sukuna, giving both fierce competition.

Mahoraga possesses the power of adaptation and can adapt to any technique or attack used against it during a fight, becoming immune to the attack. This makes the shikigami a terrifying opponent to face. Hence, fans have been wondering if Mahoraga can create a new technique on its own. However, that is not a real possibility. Follow along to find out why.

Jujutsu Kaisen: What are the possibilites of Mahoraga creating a new technique?

General Mahoraga as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

General Mahoraga can adapt to any technique or physical attack, as indicated by the large eight-handled wheel rotating above the shikigami's head. When struck by a certain attack, the wheel turns once, signaling that the attack is being analyzed and adapted to. If the opponent tries using the same attack again, Mahoraga will be capable of countering it.

Mahoraga's adaptation can be both defensive and offensive in nature, depending on the opponent. For example, the shikigami managed to effectively dampen the impact of Sukuna's slashes by adapting to his attacks in real-time. Mahoraga also developed space-cutting slashes to overcome the barrier of Gojo's Infinity, a massive feat for anyone in Jujutsu Kaisen.

General Mahoraga as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Mahoraga is the strongest shikigami of the Ten Shadows Technique, which implies that using the General in a fight is essentially like wielding a cursed technique, an extremely powerful one capable of obliterating almost any opponent. However, it's unlikely that Mahoraga can develop new techniques on its own.

With different users wielding Mahoraga, the General might be capable of executing various techniques, such as the space-cutting slashes. If the shikigami were under Gojo's control, it might have developed a new variation of the Limitless technique. However, creating wholly new techniques is beyond the General's powers.

General Mahoraga as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Another thing to consider is that Mahoraga's ability comes from manipulating cursed energy. Even with the space-cutting slash, all Mahoraga did was shift the target of the slash from Gojo to the space surrounding him. The General's ability is limited to adapting existing cursed techniques, not to develop new ones.

Mahoraga doesn't have any cursed techniques of its own and relies entirely on its adaptation ability. Thus, it will never be possible for the General to unleash a new attack against an opponent that it hasn't previously encountered. The idea of Mahoraga learning to create new techniques is a terrifying one, but according to Jujutsu Kaisen lore, it is simply not possible.

