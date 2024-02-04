Boruto: Why did Jugo become an enemy? His life after the original series, explained

The Boruto series follows the events surrounding Naruto’s son, making it a sequel to the original series. Naturally, this show introduced an entire generation of new characters who showcased impressive skills. These new characters play the roles of deuteragonists as well as minor antagonists.

On the other hand, the show also brought in characters from the original series. One character who was perceived as a villain in a small story arc of the anime series was Jugo. He was introduced in the original series and worked with Orochimaru back when he was looking for a new vessel.

Towards the end of the Naruto series, Jugo and the rest of the world were released from the Infinite Tsukuyomi. They returned to Orochimaru to continue serving him by taking on the role of his subordinates. Let’s take a look at his life in the Boruto series, as well as his ability, which played a major part in people’s perception.

Boruto: Jugo’s life in the sequel series

Jugo’s ability is unique in the sense that he can absorb natural energy quite easily and transform parts of his body to gain an advantage on the battlefield. However, when the Sage Transformation takes place, Jugo goes berserk and loses sense of what’s happening around him.

This also resulted in the destruction of his entire village and clan in the original series. In the Boruto series, he assisted Sasuke in finding Shin Uchiha and continued to work for Orochimaru.

Jugo is also someone who has an affinity for nature and other animals. This is why he was seen treating birds in the Boruto anime series. Jugo then fought Team 7 on numerous occasions since his Sage Transformation ability made him go berserk. He was portrayed as the antagonist for a short time and almost ended up causing harm to the people around him. His ability was also the reason why Jugo decided to seclude himself from everyone in the original Naruto series.

Later on, the Boruto anime series revealed who the true antagonist of the Jugo arc was. Tosaka, who was one of the minor characters in the series, was falsely portrayed as someone friendly. The anime then showed his sadistic tendencies and his resemblance to Orochimaru before his reformatted state. His true personality is such that he would go to any extreme in search of knowledge.

Tosaka was the one who had infected the birds in the Boruto anime series. This drew out Jugo, just as he had planned. Tosaka was the one who orchestrated the events that led to Jugo’s Sage Transformation. Jugo was an enemy to Team 7 briefly because he was causing harm to people around him.

He even attempted to kill people, but all of this happened in the anime series due to his unique ability. The combined efforts of Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki played a big role in not only minimizing the damage that Jugo caused but also in helping him get back on his feet again.

After Jugo became a minor antagonist for a brief period of time, he left with Suigetsu and Karin, hoping that one day he would be able to fly and be free.

