Does Naruto get a new sage mode in Boruto? Explained

Fans are aware that Naruto Uzumaki isn’t as strong as he used to be. He was once one of the most powerful characters in the series and was capable of taking on some of the strongest villains that have been introduced in the series. From being unable to make a proper clone, to being a Hokage, this character has had a long and arduous journey.

The fanbase is quite active on numerous social media platforms and forums, in which they take part in many discussions about the characters and the plot of the story. Many of them are still reeling from the shock of Kurama's death. Not only was it a source of power for the protagonist, but also a close friend that was there for him in times of need.

Naturally, fans wanted to know if the protagonist would be able to train in a certain field and compensate for the loss of a huge power source. Let’s take a look at whether or not Naruto has a different Sage Mode in the Boruto series.

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media usage unless otherwise stated.

Does Naruto have a different Sage Mode in the Boruto series?

Before we get into the details, let's first understand Sage Mode. This is a delicate transformation that necessitates a great deal of concentration and balance. Here, the user harnesses natural energy and blends it with their chakra, resulting in the formation of senjutsu chakra. This is a heightened state that multiplies their powers and allows them to perform new techniques. In order to undergo Sage Mode transformation, one must blend the right amount of natural energy with the appropriate amount of chakra.

Saoud @SaoudSays Boruto Chapter 64 was solid! I thought It was awesome that Boruto can use Momoshiki’s power for a short time, that caught me off guard!! Code is badass too and their fight is getting more intense. I missed Sage Mode Naruto!! A lot is at stake right now.. Can’t wait to see more Boruto Chapter 64 was solid! I thought It was awesome that Boruto can use Momoshiki’s power for a short time, that caught me off guard!! Code is badass too and their fight is getting more intense. I missed Sage Mode Naruto!! A lot is at stake right now.. Can’t wait to see more 🔥 https://t.co/oojQXk36aM

If the natural energy intake is insufficient, the technique will not work. On the other end of the spectrum, absorbing too much natural energy causes the person to turn to stone. This is why only those with great chakra control attempt this transformation. Fans now want to know if Naruto has a different type of Sage Mode that grants him a new set of powers. While it is easy to become confused in this case, it doesn’t seem like Naruto has a new Sage Mode in the Boruto series.

rems @remodiess *CHAPTER 64 SPOILERS* Naruto finally uses Sage Mode to trace Boruto & Kawaki down and he fins out they’re 40 KM away.. Stage 2 Karma Boruto & Code continue their fight.. At the end, Boruto moans and groans before finally collapsing down on his side on the ground.. *CHAPTER 64 SPOILERS* Naruto finally uses Sage Mode to trace Boruto & Kawaki down and he fins out they’re 40 KM away.. Stage 2 Karma Boruto & Code continue their fight.. At the end, Boruto moans and groans before finally collapsing down on his side on the ground.. https://t.co/9ylezknSrp

The reason behind fans' confusion can be traced to an event that took place in Chapter 64 of the Boruto series. This was when Naruto was able to enter Sage Mode and attempted to locate Boruto’s location when Code had captured him. The protagonist was able to do so and located his son by sifting through the natural energy and went on to locate his son’s chakra. It’s not a different Sage Mode, but a different application of Sage Mode. The transformation isn’t different, but the way he is able to detect the natural energy and his son’s chakra is merely a different use of the Sage Mode. It seems like this confused a small part of the fanbase, which led to some thinking that he had a different type of Sage Mode.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far