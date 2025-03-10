Ikemoto could do a Samurai 8 to introduce Jogan in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues to captivate readers and keep them guessing with its dynamic world and unique concepts. The series is proving capable of taking over from its predecessor and keeping the franchise alive. One of the most intriguing additions of the new generation debuted at the beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, leaving nearly everyone in suspense.

The addition in question is the Jougan. Little information is available about this specific Dojutsu, which is known only to the Otsutsuki Clan. It was first seen during Boruto's time at the Academy, activating involuntarily when he concentrated intensely on something. Given its mysterious nature, there is speculation that Ikemoto will take a cue from Samurai 8 to reintroduce the Jougan.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex— Ikemoto could take a page from Samurai 8 to weave the Jougan into the series

Samurai 8 is another manga by Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Touted as a science fiction samurai epic, it follows a samurai on a mission to save scattered planets and their inhabitants by searching for Pandora's Box. Unfortunately, for various reasons, its serialization was halted.

The plot of Samurai 8 centers on Fudo Myoo, a righteous upper-dimensional being who created the world. This character parallels Shibai Otsutsuki from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. On the other side is Kala, an entity dissatisfied with Fudo's creation and wants to overthrow him by destroying the world he made and creating one he considers perfect.

Kala could be compared to Kawaki, who cherishes Naruto and wants to protect him. However, enemies surround him, and the only way is to "create a perfect world." In Samurai 8, Kala seeks to devour planet after planet across the vastness of space, beginning with his own. This drives him to evolve until he becomes a unique, peerless existence, like Shibai in Boruto.

Kawaki (Image via Pierrot)

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, Kawaki seemingly has a chance to gain Shinjutsu powers. This opportunity arises from the promise he made to Amado: once he defeats the Shinju, Boruto, and Code, he will revive Amado's daughter using his Karma. However, given the weight of this task, the scientist will need to insert Shibai's cells into Kawaki to awaken his Shinjutsu.

This will likely lead to a minor change of plans; Kawaki will strive for a world where Naruto is safe, Amado reunites with his daughter, and no one can take away his loved ones. Essentially, it will be his "perfect world. This is why Kawaki has officially earned the title of "The Apostle of Destruction."

Consequently, the world and Shibai himself will be in jeopardy. Therefore, as a countermeasure, the Otsutsuki being will be forced to grant Boruto his Dojutsu, the Jougan, thereby leading to its re-introduction. It will be all to match Kawaki's newfound power. For those curious about why Shibai doesn't intervene directly, it's because he embodies space itself and became aware of this outcome when he created everything.

Shibai would have utilized a prescient ability to bestow the Jougan upon Boruto to prevent Kawaki's rampage. Finally, Toneri referring to the Jougan as the "Star of Hope" is fitting, as Boruto will stand against Kawaki's devastation. Ultimately, the latter will likely start with anything around him, probably aiming not to kill Boruto to later use him as a sacrifice to the Ten Tails for a Chakra Fruit.

Final thoughts

Boruto Uzumaki (Image via Pierrot)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex continues to expand upon the rich lore of the Naruto universe, introducing new elements while drawing inspiration from past works. The theory suggesting a potential Jougan introduction as a counter to Kawaki’s destructive ambitions deepens the unfolding narrative. The parallel with Samurai 8 is intriguing and could lead the series to explore the themes of creation, destruction, and the pursuit of a "perfect world".

Kawaki's role as the "Apostle of Destruction" aligns well with Boruto Uzumaki's role as a final ray of hope for balance. Additionally, the possibility of Shibai indirectly intervening by granting Boruto the Jougan further enhances the plot, reinforcing his role as the "Star of Hope." As speculation intensifies, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex solidifies its appeal, keeping fans engaged with its evolving story and well-detailed power dynamics.

