Code's unfair treatment in Boruto could be intentional

Code has been one of the most annoying villains in the Boruto saga. Since his introduction in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, fans have eagerly awaited the day he would be defeated. Over time, that anticipation has only grown as Code continues to suffer losses.

These losses began when Eida left him, and despite his efforts, like Amado removing his limiters, the young villain has constantly failed. In Two Blue Vortex, his fortunes further dwindle as Boruto beats him, and then the Claw Grimes he created become Shinju and abandon him. The last time he is seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, his hand is cut off, and he is being ordered around by Jura.

Some fans hope that the Sunagakure Arc will be Code’s last appearance, but if there’s anything Ikemoto has shown fans, it is that they should expect the unexpected. Code might be due for a power-up. Here is what Code’s treatment might be leading up to in Boruto.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion and may contain spoilers.

Code’s misfortunes so far

Code getting ready to battle (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Code’s misfortunes begin offscreen, starting with his parasitic relationship with Jigen, which bears similarities to that of Orochimaru and Kimimaro. He adores Jigen and hopes to be his vessel but is later discovered to be unfit for the process. Once Jigen discovers Kawaki, Code is tossed to the side.

Though Code displays power rivaling Jigen, limiters are installed into his body to make sure he never accesses that power. He later unlocks this power by forcing Amado to undo the limiters. However, even with this enhanced power, he is not strong enough to beat a neutered Kawaki. If not for Daemon’s intervention, Kawaki would have killed him.

More misfortune happens as Eida and Daemon leave him and side with his enemy, Kawaki. To mitigate this, Code creates the Claw Grimes from the Ten-Tails, and at first, they work. They are strong enough to defeat Uchiha Sasuke, but they change without him realizing it. From Claw Grime, they become Shinju and develop their own will.

Seeing the Shinju take over his Claw Grime and not comply with his orders, Code tries to fight Jura and badly loses. With his arm and dignity gone, he becomes Jura’s subordinate, with the Shinju ordering him to kill Boruto.

What does this mean for Code in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

Code is telling Kawaki about plans (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Code has become a laughing stock in Two Blue Vortex. Even the power that Amado unlocked seems useless against the powerful opposition in Two Blue Vortex.

Now tasked with killing the protagonist and possibly Kashin Koji, Code's last battle with the young Uzumaki ended with the Otsutsuki being outclassed. However, Ikemoto could be setting up Code’s redemption arc.

While Code doesn’t appear to be a long-term career, his actions have always had long-term significance. The White Karma might undergo some sort of evolution, which will be necessary in the fight against Boruto. This time, the fight will be to the death, and Code will finally be fighting for himself instead of for another.

Final thoughts

Although Code’s limiters have been removed since Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, his combat abilities have barely increased. This might be due to the mental limitations Code placed on himself.

Code might subconsciously view himself as inferior due to how he was forced to conform in Kara. That might be the reason why many of his abilities don’t come to the fore. A Code without these mental shackles would be the second biggest wildcard after Momoshiki.

Also Read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback