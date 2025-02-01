Boruto hasn't proven the Otsutsuki as powerful as some fans think

The Boruto series is a worthy entry in the Narutoverse. Since the series began with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, fans have mulled over the fighting choreography and the main character. The series has also tried to be unique by introducing the scientific ninja tools and the Kara Clones. However, one area that fans feel the series has fallen short of is its treatment of the Otsutsuki.

The Otsutsuki were first introduced in Naruto Shippuden, where they were shown to be a planetary-level threat. Since then, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced fans to Momoshiki, Kinshiki, and Isshiki.

These Otsutsuki are indirectly and directly responsible for the changes in Boruto's characters. The birth of the Shinju is a result of a failed vessel of Isshiki, making the Ten-Tails humanoid. Sasuke loses an eye due to Momoshiki’s vessel action.

With them being this heavily involved, one would expect more information about them, but that is yet to be revealed. They are shown to be extremely powerful, but only one of them has truly been a level above the strongest ninjas in the Narutoverse, which is Isshiki. Here is why the Otsutsuki might not be as powerful as viewers think.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion and may contain spoilers.

The true powers of the Otsutsuki in Boruto

Isshiki and Kaguya came to Earth together (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The first mention of the Otsutsuki is in Naruto Shippuden, but where most of the information on them comes from the Boruto series. According to Amado, the Otsutsuki are parasites, but a better definition would be that they are a humanoid alien race that draws power from preying on planets.

Due to their nature of gaining power from feasting on a planet’s energy, their base level isn’t as high as they are as powerful as the planets they have consumed. The more planets an Otsutsuki feasts on, the stronger they become until they reach a godlike state.

Shibai Otsutsuki, whose powers are used by Kashin Koji and other Kara clones, was said to have consumed so many planets that he ascended to a higher plane and abandoned his physical form. He is also omniscient and is implied to be the strongest Otsutsuki.

Apart from Shibai and Isshiki, every other Otsutsuki can be handled with Taijustu. Naruto and Sasuke pummel Momoshiki; Boruto also outclasses Code, who is an imperfect Otsutsuki. This proves that the Otsutsuki aren’t strong.

Kinshiki was consumed by Momoshiki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another thing that makes the Otsutsuki weak is their lack of growth. Unlike Shinobi, who devote themselves to mastering new abilities, Otsutsuki is content in using what they know. In Naruto Shippuden, Kaguya loses to her sons Hamura and Hagoromo because she doesn’t grow.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Isshiki loses to Naruto because he doesn’t evolve. The same thing happens in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. Kawaki adopts the same mindset as the Otsutsuki and remains stagnant.

This laidback approach is due to Otsutsuki’s parasitic nature. Their clan only wants to plant the God tree and consume its fruit. The fruit gives them more power and longevity, which is why nothing else is important to them. The only Otsutsuki who have grown in power are the descendants.

Hagoromo, the sage of Six Paths, grew his ability from training, same with his sons Indra and Ashura. The descendants of Hagoromo are still some of the strongest ninjas in the Narutoverse. Even Boruto, a descendant of Hagoromo and part Otsutsuki due to his Kama, is also very strong because he trains.

Final thoughts

The Otsutsuki are still powerful beings even at base levels, but most of them shown are not just planetary-level threats. The average Shinobi is no match for the average Otsutsuki, as they are stronger, faster, and capable of unique abilities.

Momoshiki could absorb any ninjutsu thrown at him and send it back with full force, while Kaguya was shown to have space-time abilities as she could move through dimensions with ease. Isshiki could also move through dimensions, an ability his vessel Kawaki used.

