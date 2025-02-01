Amado's death in Boruto may come from the character fans least expect

Boruto has established some interesting mysteries regarding the future of the story, and Amado's role plays a monumental part in that regard, especially considering his motivations. Her daughter Akebi Sanzu passed away because of a disease, and her father has been trying to bring her back to life in many different ways, with one of them leading to the creation of Delta.

A lot of fans have speculated that, at some point in the Boruto series, Amado is going to betray the cast to get what he wants, and Akebi's return to life could be the cause of his death. That could be due to his daughter returning with some major alterations or the villains of the story playing a role in that regard to get back at him for some reason, adding a degree of irony to his character.

Explaining why Amado's death at the hands of Akebi would make a lot of sense in Boruto

Akebi and Kawaki are strongly connected to Amado (Image via Shueisha).

It has been theorized for a long time that Amado is going to be killed by someone at some point in the series, with fans usually coming up with Kawaki as the most likely assassin. While it makes sense because Kawaki could have logical reasons to take the life of the scientist, the plot twist of him being killed by his resurrected daughter Akebi would be a great narrative choice.

The entirety of Amado's character has been centered around the idea of bringing his daughter back to life and would be an interesting concept to execute. This is due to the possibility of Akebi returning with some changes in her personality and mentality, perhaps leading to an arc where she becomes a villain, and one of the first things she does is kill her father.

It is also worth pointing out that Amado has mentioned that he wouldn't care if Akebi returns as an Otsutsuki threat, which could be the path for this creative decision to be made. In many ways, Amado is attempting to play God and force his daughter to return when her time in this world has concluded, so this could be an ironic and satisfying ending for his character.

Amado as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot).

There have been a lot of different theories of what could happen to Amado in the Boruto fandom, even going as far as saying that he could be connected in some shape or form with Shibai Otsutsuki. Be that as it may, there is a growing feeling that his character has to pay in some shape or form, to the point that a lot of people need to remember that he experimented with over one thousand kids to choose Isshiki's vessel.

Moreover, there is also the fact that he is strongly connected to Kawaki's origin story, and it is something that is bound to be dealt with in the series moving forward. That element is probably going to be pivotal for his character, which could be another direction for him to take in the case that the Akebi theory is not addressed.

Final thoughts

The idea of Amado being killed by his daughter Akebi would be one of the most fitting and ironic moments in the entirety of Boruto. There is also a very good chance that it would work a lot better when considering that the scientist has been willing to sacrifice everything for his goal.

