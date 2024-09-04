Amado's daughter Akebi may play a bigger role in Boruto than fans think, paralleling the origins of a key Naruto plotline

Since the start of the manga, all fans can think about is the flash-forward scene featuring the fight between timeskip Boruto and Kawaki. During this, both Shinobi can be seen using the Karma. However, as an added bonus, the protagonist can be seen using his mysterious dojutsu jogan as well.

However, as seen in the Blue Vortex manga, Kawaki does not seem like a character strong enough for Boruto to fight with full power. This may lead fans to theorize that Kawaki is soon set to receive a power upgrade in the manga. Surprisingly, the one behind this power surge could be Amado's daughter Akebi Sanzu.

This development could be how the previously deceased character impacts the story in the new manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Akebi's return could be the key to Kawaki's power-up in Boruto

Kawaki and Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen in the sequel manga, Kawaki has been seemingly trying his best to fight his adoptive brother and the Divine Trees. However, his powers are not strong enough to defeat his opponents by himself. This contradicted the events shown in the flash-forward scene as it was the protagonist who relied on extra power to fight Kawaki on equal terms. So, how is Kawaki set to power up in the sequel manga?

The main reason Kawaki isn't as strong as Boruto right now is because, unlike the protagonist, he isn't a complete Otsutsuki. After Kawaki tried to kill Boruto to get rid of Momoshiki, the Otsutsuki used the rest of his data to keep his host alive. With that, while Momoshiki could no longer get resurrected again, Boruto had been turned into a complete Otsutsuki

Boruto as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This also meant that if the protagonist were to activate his karma, he would not only be able to access Momoshiki's powers but also his battle experience. This was not the case for Kawaki, who lost his Isshiki Otsutsuki karma at 80% Otsutsufication. Therefore, before Kawaki lost the karma, he seemingly only had access to Isshiki's powers but not his battle experience, making him weak against others.

As for his second karma implanted by Amado, it had his daughter Akebi Sanzu's data. Hence, it did not progress Kawaki's Otsutsufication, instead, it only allowed him to access Isshiki's powers. Therefore, Kawaki was never able to experience the full benefits of an Otsutsuki karma.

Akebi Sanzu as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

So, how does Kawaki get a power-up in the future? There is a good chance that while Kawaki's current karma does not allow him to complete his Otsutsukfication, it could help him with a power-up.

Evidently, the name Akebi is derived from a flower called "Akebia quinata." The flower looks very similar to a Thorn Soul Bulb. This information could be a hint at Akebi's role in the manga.

Scientific Ninja Tool as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

If Akebi were to get resurrected sometime in the manga's future, there is a chance that she would get bitten by a Claw Grime, and manifest a Thorn Soul Bulb. Kawaki could eat this Thorn Soul Bulb to derive powers that help him fight the protagonist on equal terms.

Such a plot point could act as a parallel to the story's origin where Boruto cheated during the Chunin exams using Scientific Ninja Tools. Similarly, Kawaki, a scientific ninja tool, could use the Thorn Soul Bulb to cheat during his fight against his adoptive brother.

