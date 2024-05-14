Why Akebi could be Kawaki's mother in Boruto Two Blue Vortex, explored

Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga has been progressing steadily, and Kawaki's involvement has been rather underwhelming at this stage of the manga series. His combat abilities haven't been particularly impressive, either. He is also dismissed by the protagonist, whom he wants to kill to safeguard Naruto and the village.

Since the manga chapters are released on a monthly basis, fans have a ton of time on their hands, and they are being used to craft certain fan theories. These theories are shared on social media platforms like X.

One particular theory proposed by X user @Marcelpi3 has caught the fanbase's attention, and it discusses the potential relationship between Akebi and Kawaki in the manga series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Fan theory connects Kawaki to Akebi

It has been a while since fans have heard of Akebi. This is because she is Amado's daughter, who died quite early in the series. She barely made an appearance in the anime series.

Amado's goal was to resurrect his precious daughter, and he proceeded to delve deep into the rabbit hole of science. He used every means at his disposal to bring back his daughter. She developed an incurable disease, and Amado tried to create a clone and give his daughter a new body. However, Akebi died during the cloning process.

Delta as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One might wonder why Kawaki is in this particular equation. The dot that connects Kawaki with Akebi is Delta. She is Akebi's clone, and there are certain similarities.

One of the most striking features about Naruto's adopted son is his two-tone hair color. He sports an undercut wherein the sides and back are blonde, while the hair on top is black in color. Delta is not only Akebi's clone but also happens to be one of the only characters with blonde-colored hair.

Furthermore, there is no inconsistency with the timeline either. Akebi died 12 years before she was first introduced in the series. At that juncture of the story, Boruto was 12 years old, and Kawaki was 14 years old. It's quite likely that Akebi died two years after giving birth to Naruto's adopted son.

Kawaki as seen in the animanga series (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

Another interesting moment in the anime is when Delta is asked to carry out a task assigned by Amado. He gave her a handkerchief with blood and asked him to check whether or not it matched with Kawaki's. Delta smiled, and fans weren't given clarity on this matter.

The blood could have belonged to Akebi, and Akebi could have smiled because she realized that Kawaki and Akebi were related. If this is the case, Akebi could potentially be his mother.

Furthermore, Delta always seems concerned about his health, as seen in the latest exchange with Boruto. That being said, we urge the fanbase to wait for the subsequent chapters of Boruto Two Blue Vortex to see whether or not he is related to Akebi in the story.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

