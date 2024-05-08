Boruto becoming the "villain" may have been foreshadowed from the manga's start

From the inception of the Boruto manga, subtle clues have been woven into the narrative, hinting at the possibility of the protagonist's transformation into an antagonist or "villain" as the overarching story unfolds. Throughout the early arcs, like the Versus Momoshiki arc, Ao Arc, and the Kawaki Arc, Boruto's actions and decisions have consistently placed him on the morally or thematically opposing side of events.
This potentially foreshadowed a gradual shift towards a more antagonistic role. This intriguing prospect has been skillfully seeded within the narrative, leaving readers to speculate about the potential trajectory of the character's development.
Boruto's moral missteps that foreshadowed him to be a villain later in the series
The Versus Momoshiki Arc
The Versus Momoshiki story arc marks the beginning of the anime and manga series. This arc shows the first indications of the Hokage's son's potential to become an antagonist. During the Chunin Exams, Boruto is caught by his own father, Naruto, and his mother, Hinata, using a scientific ninja tool to cheat on the exams.
This act of deception and disregarding the exam rules disappoints his parents. It also suggests that he might be willing to bend the rules and take shortcuts to achieve his goals, a trait that could lead him down a darker path in the future.
The Ao Arc
In a similar vein, during the Ao Arc, Boruto showcased his distaste for scientific ninja tools. He openly voiced his dislike for these tools in front of Ao, a researcher instrumental in their development. Remarkably, Ao's immediate reaction was to grab a screwdriver and nearly stab the God Killer, hinting that his dismissive stance towards these tools could pose a threat to those invested in their creation.
This incident underscores that his moral compass may not be as firmly grounded as one might hope. His actions and beliefs could potentially put him at odds with influential figures in the universe.
The Kawaki Arc
The Kawaki Arc displays a clearer example of the God Killer's potential for opposing behavior. When Naruto welcomes Kawaki, a former Kara organization member, into the Uzumaki home, the Hokage's son consistently treats the newcomer unfairly and hostilely.
His inability to empathize with Kawaki's situation and his unwillingness to give him a chance reflects a selfish and judgmental side of the protagonist. This aspect could potentially lead him to clash with others who do not align with his views and biases.
It's clear from the start that the protagonist's journey won't be a straightforward path of heroic acts and admirable choices. The early episodes hint at a more layered portrayal of the main character, showing him to be of questionable conduct, built-up frustration, and perhaps even betrayal of those he should safeguard.
The protagonist displays moral lapses and a confrontational nature, suggesting a nuanced depiction that goes beyond a simple heroic lead. Rather than an idealized protagonist, we see someone who can make poor judgments, harbor resentment, and potentially turn against what he's meant to protect.
Final thoughts
The manga's first few story arcs hinted that Boruto Uzumaki might become a villain in the series' world. In the Versus Momoshiki, Ao, and Kawaki arcs, the Karma wielder made questionable choices and treated others poorly. He disregarded important rules and technologies, and he was hostile to newcomers.
These actions laid the groundwork for him to become a complex, multi-layered character rather than just a typical hero. As the story continued, due to Eida's Omnipotence, the Karma wielder switched places with Kawaki and hence, became a villain in his world and also the one who killed the Seventh Hokage, Uzumaki Naruto.