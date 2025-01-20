Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 - Kawaki proposes Amado a deal as Matsuri and Ryu make their move

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18, the manga finally revealed how Konohamaru team's plan unfolded. While the Shinobi hoped to trick the Human God Trees, their ruse did not last long. Elsewhere, Konohamaru seemingly struck a deal with Amado.

The previous chapter saw Konohamaru''s team join forces with Yodo and Araya. They succeeded in tricking the Human God Trees and split them. While Sarada and Mitsuki kept Ryu busy, Konohamaru kept Matsuri company. Elsewhere, Kawaki confronted Amado over tinkering with his abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 - Araya counters Ryu's Iron Sand

Amado as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18, titled Only Babble in Your Sleep, opened with Sumire Kakei walking into Kawaki holding Amado against the wall. While Sumire was shocked by the sight, Kawaki immediately explained to her that, despite how it looked, he was only talking with Amado.

Trending

Kawaki asked Amado to increase his offensive abilities. But instead of addressing that, Amado muttered Kawaki's failsafe security code "Only Babble in Your Sleep," shutting him down.

Elsewhere, the Konohamaru team was making progress in their assignments. While Sarada and Mitsuki introduced Ryu to Yodo and Araya, Matsuri finally started feeling like herself around Konohamaru. With that, she also asked him if she could call him "Konohamaru-chan," something that reminded Konohamaru of Moegi. As for Ryu, he could sense Yodo's bloodlust toward him using his Iron Sand.

Kawaki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, Kawaki finally woke up after being turned back on by Amado. The scientist was prepared to tinker with Kawaki's abilities and increase his offensive power but only one condition. He wanted Kawaki to implant his karma with Akebi's data onto another Delta clone. However, given that there was the chance that Akebi could wake up as an Otsutsuki, Kawaki had a counter-proposal.

He would only implant Delta with the karma after their current foes were eliminated. This is because he did not want to mistakenly create another enemy when they already had their hands full. Amado rejected this proposal as there was a chance that Kawaki could die at the hands of the Human God Trees, leaving his life's mission incomplete. Instead, Kawaki asked Amado not to worry about his survival and to increase his power beyond all limits.

Matsuri as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, the Konohamaru team's mission started facing some issues. With Moegi being the only person who called Konohamaru "Konohamaru-chan," he started to get goosebumps when Matsuri kept calling him that.

Hence, he asked the Human God Tree if she could stop calling him the same. Matsuri immediately realized that Konohamaru was asking her to stop calling him "Konohamaru-chan" because of Kazamatsuri Moegi and prepared to attack him.

As for Ryu, Sarada proposed an idea. She asked him if they should bait Boruto with a Thorn Soul Bulb. Ryu immediately complied and took out his Thorn Soul Bulb and floated it up in the air. Upon being presented with the opportunity, Yodo leaped at the Thorn Soul Bulb, hoping to procure it. Unfortunately, Ryu had already deduced that he was being tricked and had got hold of the Shinobi using his Iron Sand.

Araya as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 (Image via Shueisha)

Moments later, Ryu controlled Sarada with his Iron Sand to attack Yodo. Fortunately, Araya freed himself from Ryu's control using his Load-Stone Sand-Sealing Blade. He saved Yodo from being killed by Sarada and prepared to fight the Human God Tree based on Shinki.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback