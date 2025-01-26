Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 proves Konohamaru can never be Kakashi

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 witnesses Konohamaru Sarutobi thrust into the spotlight, but not for the reasons fans might hope. His status as a Sarutobi clansman— and one who is close to Naruto Uzumaki— means that Konohamaru bears the weight of high expectations. However, recent developments have shown that, unlike other shinobi like Kakashi, Konohamaru might falter in missions.

Kakashi epitomized tactical brilliance, level-headedness, and mission fulfillment. This is also what he imparted to the shinobi under him and others around him. But chapter 18 proves that these lessons may have fallen a little short in Konohamaru's case. He seemed to let his emotions win for a split second, which has now put him on the edge of danger.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex: Latest chapter proves that Konohamaru and Kakashi are leagues apart

Konohamaru and Matsuri (Image via Viz Media)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 sets the plan— that was discussed between Konohamaru and Shikamaru— in action. The former was to leverage the "strange" affection Matsuri had for him before betraying her. On the surface, it seemed like a simple enough strategy, given that the Shinju were comparable to kids and didn't know better. However, problems arose due to Matsuri's origins.

This particular Shinju formed when Moegi Kazamatsuri, one of Konohamaru’s closest allies, was bitten by a Claw Grime. The fusion retained Moegi’s emotions and memories, which deeply affected Matsuri’s behavior. Konohamaru’s history with Moegi made him the ideal choice for this mission. However, his personal feelings ultimately interfered.

As they spoke, Matsuri expressed joy in interacting with him, channeling Moegi’s emotions, amplified by her Shinju nature. Konohamaru reacted defensively when she called him “Konohamaru-chan”, a name Moegi used, sparking suspicion. Thus, Matsuri immediately sensed his unease. Such hesitation jeopardized the mission and highlighted his inability to separate personal emotions from professional duties.

Konohamaru and Moegi (Image via Pierrot)

This is contrasting when comparing Konohamaru’s struggles with Kakashi Hatake’s super composure in similar situations. Throughout Naruto and Boruto, shinobi train to put the mission first, over personal feelings, a principle that Kakashi firmly stood by. The white-haired shinobi's ability to suppress his emotions even in the most dire of situations set him apart as a legendary figure.

In comparison, Konohamaru was unable to control his feelings for Moegi, which might have cost him the upper hand in the mission. This was the perfect opportunity since Matsuri’s amplified sensory abilities, and Moegi’s residual emotions made her susceptible to manipulation. Yet, Konohamaru’s emotional slip-up potentially revealed his true intentions and risked his side of the operation.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 highlights the difference between Konohamaru and someone like Kakashi. While Kakashi was known for his sharp focus and composure, Konohamaru’s recent deeds showcase his tussle with personal attachments. His being unable to suppress his feelings for Moegi in a critical mission exposes a vulnerability that Kakashi wouldn't have faced.

In Conclusion

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Pierrot)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 reminds readers of the qualities that separate an accomplished shinobi like Kakashi from ones like Konohamaru, who still has ways to go. The former's tactical genius, emotional resilience, and view to place missions first set the bar high for shinobi.

In contrast, Konohamaru’s emotional sensitivity, specifically in his encounter with Matsuri, shows his inability to draw a line between personal feelings and professional duties. His slip-up during this mission may have reduced its chances of success, and brought forth his naivety in high-pressure scenarios.

This situation also showcases how vital emotional discipline is in the shinobi world. Konohamaru’s intentions were noble. However, his being unable to keep them aside potentially proved costly. Henceforth, the Sarutobi clansman should learn from this if he desires to follow in Naruto's footsteps.

