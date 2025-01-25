Ikemoto may have teased Akebi's endgame fate a long time back in Boruto

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 was released on January 21, 2025. The chapter focused on the conversation between Kawaki and Amado, which led to the revelation of Akebi's resurrection vessel. While this vessel resembled Delta's appearance, it also resembled an Otsutsuki God that was showcased in the past.

In the first chapters of Naruto Next Generations, Sasuke Uchiha fights two mysterious entities (Kinshiki and Momoshiki) inside Kaguya's Temple. The chapter also focuses on a statue that resembles a female goddess. Akebi's resurrection vessel has an uncanny resemblance to this goddess, suggesting that her fate as an Otsutsuki might have been set at the series's start.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 18: Exploring Akebi's destined fate as an Otsutsuki

Akebi's resurrection vessel as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 focused on the conversation between Kawaki and Amado, as the former was adamant about physically hurting the latter. However, Amado activated Kawaki's shutdown code and shifted him to a separate room. As soon as Kawaki woke up, he saw Akebi's resurrection vessel before him, which bore a resemblance to Delta's appearance.

Amado then proposed a deal with Kawaki. Kawaki's true potential would be unlocked if he transplanted his Karma into Akebi's resurrection vessel, giving Amado's daughter rebirth. However, Kawaki instantly rejected this offer because Akebi might be reborn as an Otsutsuki, adding to the trouble. So, their negotiation ended at a standstill.

Akebi's resurrection has been planned since the very start of Boruto because this could be Amado's sole motivation for living. So, Kawaki might have to give in to Amado's request and accept his offer. However, Akebi's rebirth might be destined to produce an Otsutsuki because the Karma would be used for her rebirth So, she is destined to be reborn through Otsutsukification.

The mysterious Otsutsuki Goddess (right) as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Moreover, her rebirth might produce an Otsutsuki God, given the resemblance between Akebi's resurrection vessel and the Otsutsuki Goddess's statute that appeared in the series start. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 2, Sasuke reported his fight with Momoshiki and Kinshiki to Naruto. The fight took place at Kaguya's Temple in another dimension.

At the start of this fight, the manga focused on a Goddess's statue, which presumably belonged to an Otsutsuki Goddess. Coincidently, this statue had an uncanny resemblance with Akebi's resurrection vessel. So, the rebirth of Amado's daughter might see the rebirth of a sinister being which no one is expecting.

Analysis and final thoughts

Shibai as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

While the chapter's main focus was supposed to be the fight between the shinobi and the Shinju, Akebi's rebirth soon became the talk of the town. Her birth might lead to the entry of a Godly being solely because of Amado's link with Shibai Otsutsuki. Amado might be the only person who has Shibai's DNA in his possession.

So, he might have meddled with Kawaki's Karma, by adding Shibai's DNA. Shibai DNA might also be the true reason behind Kawaki's true powers, so this could be the reason why Amado wanted Kawaki to transfer his Karma first.

