Shibai Otsutsuki could be behind Kurama's early return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Since the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the manga series has acted as a treasure trove of information. This is because each chapter from the manga has provided fans with a whole bunch of information, allowing them to theorize about the events that have already taken place and will take place in the manga's future.

One such piece of information is regarding Kurama's quick return to the human realm. As explained by the series, while Kurama was supposed to return after his death, he was never meant to manifest again this early. Thus, as theorized by a fan on X, there is a chance someone is responsible for such a favorable development, possibly Shibai Otsutsuki.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Shibai Otsutsuki could be plotting against the Shinju in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

As revealed by Naruto's official website, after Kurama's death, his return was inevitable. This is because the death of a tailed beast is not eternal. After their death, the tailed beast will eventually resurrect somewhere over time. However, this development should take several hundred to several thousand years.

Instead, in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, Kurama was resurrected inside Himawari only around three years after his death, which was an unusually early date for his return. Even Kurama himself was surprised that he returned to the human realm this early. There could be several possible reasons behind this, however, the most plausible one is that someone is behind all this.

Kurama as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to a Boruto fan on X (formerly Twitter) @Borusar77830356, the one responsible for such development could be none other than Shibai Otsutsuki. He is the only Otsutsuki whose presence has been acknowledged by the series but is yet to properly appear in a scene.

With powers similar to that of an Otsutsuki God, only Shibai could speed up the process of a tailed beast's resurrection to just three years, something that could have taken a century or millennium.

Shibai Otsutsuki as seen in Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

Another theory suggests that the reason Shibai might have interfered with the speed of Kurama's resurrection is that the Divine Trees could pose a threat to the Otsutsuki. Hence, Shibai sped up Kurama's resurrection to help Shinobi get rid of the Divine Trees as soon as possible.

Surprisingly, Kurama's quick resurrection isn't the only thing fans give Shibai credit for. As per them, the Otsutsuki God might have also been the one responsible for Sarada Uchiha and Sumire Kakei being safe from Eida's Omnipotence Shinjutsu.

Sarada and Sumire as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

With Shibai being the source of the power, there is a huge chance that he could be pulling the strings from the shadows.

Hopefully, the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series will soon elaborate on Shibai Otsutsuki, Kurama's resurrection, and Eida's Omnipotence, helping fans understand the anomalies that have been taking place in the series.

