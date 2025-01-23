Boruto Two Blue Vortex may have teased the final villain with the latest chapter

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 was released on January 21, 2025. It saw the reveal of Akebi's resurrection vessel which resembled Delta's appearance. The vessel required Kawaki's karma but he refused to implant it, thinking that Akebi might be reborn as an Otsutsuki. As dismal as it might be, this could be the truth of Akebi's birth and it might turn out darker than fans think.

Shinjutsu techniques could be the strongest form of Jutsu in the series, as they belong to the Otsutsuki. Amado, having the DNA of Shibai Otsutsuki, might have planned for her daughter to awaken these jutsu techniques upon her revival through Kawaki's karma.

So, Amado might be expecting the birth of an Otsutsuki through her child but he might not be expecting the birth of someone who could be considered Shibai's incarnate.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga series and has the author's opinion.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Exploring Akebi as the Final Villain

Akebi's resurrection vessel as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

After a confrontation between Kawaki and Amado, the former's systems were shut down by the latter in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 18. After this, Kawaki was brought to a room where Amado showed him his daughter's resurrection vessel.

Amado then proposed a deal with Kawaki: if Kawaki implanted his karma inside the resurrection vessel, Amado would unleash Kawaki's true powers.

However, Kawaki was against this movie because this would most probably revive Akebi as a new being, an Otsutsuki. As expected, Amado didn't deny this claim and revealed that Kawaki could kill her if she awakened as one.

Ultimately, they couldn't reach a deal on this, and Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 18 ended.

Akebi Sanzu as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

It is safe to assume that Amado might get away with getting his daughter revived first because he is the creator of Kawaki and might convince him forcibly. Ultimately, Akebi might also get revived but not in the way fans are expecting.

Kawaki's karma doesn't have the data of Isshiki because Otsutsuki's forced resurrection removed it,

Amado then re-implanted karma that had Akebi's data, but Kawaki used it as a way to gain godly powers. However, karma might only be used for the rebirth of an Otsutsuki, and as Akebi was just a human, Amado might used Shibai's DNA to make Kawaki's new karma work.

So, if Kawaki implanted his karma inside the resurrection vessel, the birth of something sinister might occur.

Shibai Otsutsuki as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Years ago, Shibai transcended to another dimension, leaving behind his physical body. So, his resurrection might not be possible. However, someone with abilities similar to him might be born.

Unfortunately, this might be Akebi's fate as Amado could be planning on resurrecting her as an indestructible monster solely to see her face again. A reborn Akebi might have some, if not all, abilities of Shibai Otsutsuki and might become the series' main and final antagonist.

Analysis and final thoughts

Undoubtedly, Akebi would be reborn as an Otsutsuki because the thing used to revive her is karma. However, her being reborn as Shibai's incarnate might be a hit or miss because the author might not introduce a powercreep at this point in the story.

So, a reborn Akebi might have some powers of Shibai Otsutsuki which haven't been showcased through others like Eida's Omnipotence, etc.

