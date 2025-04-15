Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 sees Sasuke's return (but not in the way fans expect)

While fans eagerly anticipate the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21, the official website of the Naruto franchise released a sneak peek preview for the next chapter, suggesting a character's return.
After the cliffhanger ending in the previous chapter, fans hoped for the manga to resume right from where it ended last time as Sarada Uchiha activated her Mangekyo Sharingan to fight the Human God Tree Ryu.
While the manga chapter may focus on that battle, as revealed by the sneak peek preview, Sasuke Uchiha is set to return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21, albeit not in the way fans would have wanted.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.
Sasuke Uchiha is set to return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21
As seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 sneak peek preview, Sasuke Uchiha is set to return in the manga's next chapter. While many fans could presume that the Uchiha is set to return from his tree form, the manga is set to feature another flashback scene featuring Sasuke and Boruto.
As seen in the sneak peek preview, the flashback is set to show events that took place only sometime after the two shinobi left the Hidden Leaf Village. This is evident from Boruto's bandage covering his recently injured eye. As fans must remember, Kawaki had slashed Boruto's eye moments before Eida used her Omnipotence Shinjutsu. Hence, Boruto having his eye covered could be a sign that the flashback takes place only days or weeks after they fled the village.
As seen in the sneak peek, Sasuke Uchiha was recollecting what happened during his final moments in the Hidden Leaf Village. While everyone was after Boruto, his daughter Sarada Uchiha pleaded with him, saying everyone had been duped and Boruto was innocent. As per her, Boruto would never kill the Seventh Hokage. While what his daughter said did not make sense to him, Sarada unlocking her Mangekyo Sharingan was enough reason for him to believe in her.
As per Sasuke, Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan would be a great strength while facing their situation. That said, he wasn't certain if his daughter was aware of the fact that she had awakened her eyes. Nevertheless, Sasuke felt certain that when the time would come and Sarada would awaken them again, she would intuitively understand.
With this flashback scene, the manga may be trying to hype up the Sarada Uchiha vs. Ryu fight. Fans had been waiting to see Sarada Uchiha use her Mangekyo Sharingan for the longest time. Now that she has activated them in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, fans may finally learn more about it.
Additionally, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 could reveal whether Sarada had trained with them during the time skip or if it was the first time she was using it against Ryu.
