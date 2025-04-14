Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 sneak peek teases Sasuke's first impression of Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan

On Monday, April 14, 2025, the official website of the Naruto franchise released the first preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21. The preview illustration depicted a flashback scene of Sasuke and Boruto discussing Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan. The previous manga chapter saw Konohamaru attempt to betray Matsuri. Just when it seemed he had succeeded, Matsuri's words caused him to fumble.

Elsewhere, Ryu held Mitsuki and Araya hostage, while Yodo attempted to strike a deal with Ryu. Unfortunately, the negotiation fell through, and Yodo was gravely injured. That was when Sarada activated her Mangekyo Sharingan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 first sneak peek hints at a Sasuke and Boruto flashback scene

On Monday, April 14, 2025, the official website for the Naruto franchise unveiled the first preview of the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21. The chapter is set to be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, in Shueisha's V Jump June special issue.

The previous chapter featured the Human God Tree holding Araya and Mitsuki hostage after confiscating Araya's Loadstone Sand-Sealing Blade. During this time, Ryu was open to negotiation with Yodo and Sarada, wishing for them to provide any information they had on Boruto in exchange for the two hostages.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Desperate to free her teammates, Yodo asked Sarada if she had any hints about Boruto's whereabouts. Although Sarada had no idea where Boruto and his ally were, she wouldn't betray someone for her own safety. Understanding the situation, Yodo offered herself in exchange for Araya and Mitsuki's safety, believing she was more useful to the God Trees because of her sensory abilities.

Unfortunately, Araya showed no interest and attacked Yodo, leaving her gravely injured. As she began to lose consciousness, Yodo questioned Sarada about her hidden mysterious power. Moments later, Sarada activated her Mangekyo Sharingan for the first time since the final chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga.

Sasuke and Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 (Image via Shueisha)

The sneak peek for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 is related to this event. The manga shows fans a flashback of Sasuke and Boruto. Boruto appears with a bandage covering his right eye, indicating he was recently injured.

On the other hand, Sasuke is depicted contemplating his daughter's plea to save Boruto. According to Sarada, everyone has been deceived, and Boruto is innocent. Although Sasuke isn't certain how he was misled, he trusts her, especially because of her Mangekyo Sharingan.

Also, Sasuke isn't sure if Sarada knows her dojutsu has evolved. Nonetheless, he is confident she will instinctively know how to use it when the time comes.

