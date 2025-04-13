Sasuke's absence in Sarada's childhood is more problematic than Boruto fans think

Sasuke in the Boruto series was arguably one of the strongest characters during the earlier parts of the story. However, there were plenty of issues with the character that needed to be addressed in the anime. Netizens were quick to catch these, and feel Kishimoto could have done a better job at characterizing him in the series.

Sasuke was a bad father. Sarada Uchiha had to grow up without a father during the most crucial parts of her life. This a known fact and netizens have slammed the character for his decisions. There are a few outliers who justified Sasuke’s parenthood in the anime. Let’s take a closer look at why Sasuke’s parenthood is criticized by fans all over the world.

Understanding why Boruto fans criticize Sasuke as a parent in the anime and manga series

Sarada Uchiha is considered a prodigy. However, the series hasn’t shown any feats to back her potential. That being said, she was forced to grow up without a father, which could cause issues, given that both parents are crucial in the child’s development.

Sasuke Uchiha is an incredible shinobi, but fans were surprised to see that Sasuke was never home to spend some time with his family.

Fans are aware that he was protecting Konohagakure from the shadows. He was constantly on missions, saving the village from unknown threats. However, this wasn’t a reason to be completely absent as a father.

Sasuke himself was abandoned as a child. His parents were killed, and he didn’t have any parental figures. Itachi— the only remaining family that he had— killed his entire clan.

It can be assumed that Sasuke knows what it’s like to be abandoned. Boruto fans expected him to break the cycle and be a better parent. At least Naruto attempted to be present, but his duties as a Hokage got in the way.

While one could make the same justification for Sasuke, he didn’t meet his daughter and his wife for years on end. Sasuke was also one of the strongest Boruto characters. Therefore, his presence would have given his family the ideal protection.

Sasuke was also repenting for the mistakes that he made in the Naruto series. He nearly killed his best friend, hurt people along the way, and became a fugitive. When he decided to make amends, fans expected Sasuke to be a good father as well. Sasuke was expected to be a well-rounded individual, and being a good father is crucial to that.

Conclusion

Boruto showcased that Sasuke was not a good father. His presence would have been ideal for Sarada’s growth as a kunoichi and as an individual. He was barely present for his wife as well.

Fans thought that the lack of a father figure in Sasuke’s life would have forced him to break the cycle. However, that wasn’t the case, and he sorely disappointed the entire fanbase. These are some of the reasons why Sasuke is a bad father in the animanga series.

