Hidden detail in Sarada's latest Mangekyo Sharingan scene teases where her character is headed in Boruto

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20, released on March 19, 2025, continued the fight between the Shinju and the Leaf-Sand alliance. However, the highlight of the chapter was Sarada awakening her Mangekyou Sharingan and using it to free her allies. Additionally, this installment marked a turning point for the Uchiha child, as demonstrated by its symbolism.

In the chapter, Sarada threw her kunai arrow before activating her Mangekyou Sharingan. Fans of Sarada from Naruto Next Generations will recall that a kunai arrow was her weapon of choice while protecting the protagonist. Thus, her activation of the doujutsu indicated that Sarada meant business and might no longer be stuck in her past life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex: Exploring the symbolism in Sarada using her Mangekyou Sharingan

Sarada throwing the kunai away (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20, Ryu turned the tide against the Leaf-Sand alliance. Not only were Mitsuki and Araya restricted by the Shinju's Iron Sand, but Ryu also struck Yofo so hard that she could no longer move. Amidst the distress, Yodo spoke to Sarada about the hidden power-up of the Uchiha.

Yodo emphasized that Sarada might be holding back this power-up for someone important, namely Boruto, but her friends needed her help. After much contemplation, Sarada dropped her kunai arrow as Ryu's Iron Sand began to accumulate. This action freed Mitsuki and Araya from Ryu's control, and everyone realized that Sarada had awakened her Mangekyou Sharingan once again.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the manga (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

A key element in the last few panels of this chapter is a strange focus on Sarada dropping her kunai arrow. While this might seem like a trivial scene, it could hold grave importance for those who have been attentive to Sarada's actions throughout Naruto Next Generations. Sarada has consistently shown an obsession with the protagonist, going beyond her capabilities to save him.

Furthermore, whenever she has defended the protagonist, she has used a kunai arrow to intimidate her opponents. The dropping of the kunai arrow in the latest chapter may be a throwback to events in the Naruto Next Generations series.

Sarada and Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As explained by Yodo, Sarada's obsession with the protagonist prevented her from activating her Mangekyou Sharingan, which became somewhat instinctual for her. However, after confronting her situation, Sarada had to forget everything and accept the present, which led to her awakening her doujutsu.

This served as a clear symbol from the manga's author to illustrate the character development that the fandom had hoped for since Sarada first awakened her Mangekyou Sharingan. She forgot her past and might fight like a true kunoichi in the future.

Final thoughts

Sarada deserved this development, and fans couldn't help but agree. Since her first awakening, she has been at the center of criticism from fans who wanted her to take the spotlight. Fortunately, she received what the fandom wanted, and future chapters may showcase Sarada's overpowered doujutsu abilities to the Shinju.

