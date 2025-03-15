Boruto: Two Blue Vortex teases Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan ability with chapter 20

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 spoilers are making rounds on the internet, and fans are in awe of what's to come. The leaks haven't provided fans with any visuals. However, they have a rough translation of the dialogues displayed in the chapter.

Ad

As fans anticipated, the upcoming chapter will focus on the fight between Sarada, Araya, Yodo, Mitsuki, and Ryu. The entire squad will attempt to neutralize the Shinju threat. It is their primary goal, as the Shinju has sealed Shinki, and the Sungakure shinobis wish to undo that seal.

The main focus of the spoilers was on Sarada Uchiha. The Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters haven't given Sarada a moment to shine. She is still the damsel in distress, and fans are upset at the writers for maintaining the same for this long.

Ad

Trending

However, their feelings might change as the spoilers may have indicated Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan abilities. Let's look at the spoilers to understand what Sarada's new Mangekyo Sharingan ability might be.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters. Furthermore, this article contains spoilers from chapter 20, which wasn't released at the time of writing.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 spoilers potentially indicate Sarada’s new Mangekyo Sharingan ability

Expand Tweet

Ad

The chapter starts with the ongoing fight between Konohamaru and Matsuri. Parallelly, there is another fight between Ryu and the shinobis led by Sarada Uchiha.

The latter turns out to be quite a tough fight because the Shinju character in question also has Iron Sand abilities, which are incredibly versatile and powerful. Fans will see the true extent of Ryu's abilities in the following chapter.

Araya and Yodo are unable to cause any damage to Ryu, with the latter far too powerful for the Sungakure shinobis to inflict damage.

Ad

Mitsuki and Sarada are the only ones giving a fair fight to the Shinju entity. However, the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 spoilers indicated that Mitsuki was neutralized and incapacitated. Ryu used his Iron Sand to get a hold of Mitsuki, making sure that he couldn't move.

Yodo and Sarada also had a cryptic conversation. The former told Sarada that he noticed her confusion and lack of clarity in life. He told her that there were a lot of variables in her head, and all of them led to one question in particular—who was she getting stronger for?

Ad

Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Shaingan as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

There was no answer to this, but it only hurt Sarada even more. The pain was momentary. However, she seemed to extract a certain degree of power that dissolved Ryu's Iron Sand.

Ad

Per the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex spoilers, the Iron Sand was absorbed, and Mitsuki was freed. The power's description is extremely similar to Kamui, an ability that Obito Uchiha had access to when he awakened his Mangekyo Sharingan.

Conclusion

Perhaps Sarada Uchiha will showcase her unique Mangekyo Sharingan ability in the next chapter. While it is similar to Kamui, there could be a subtle difference in the way the ability works. Since Kamui was unique to Obito, this unnamed technique could be unique to Sarada. However, the basis of its function could be similar to Kamui in that it is a space-time ninjutsu.

Ad

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2025 progresses.

Related Links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback