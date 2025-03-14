Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 spoilers: Konohamaru betrays Matsuri as Sarada brings back a familiar dojutsu

With the alleged Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 spoilers, the manga was supposed to reveal how the Shinobi would deal with Ryu and Matsuri. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint, as the manga revealed just that. On top of that, the manga also saw Sarada Uchiha bring back her Mangekyo Sharingan.

The previous chapter saw Matsuri trying to devour Konohamaru after he refused to allow her to call him "Konohamaru-chan." Elsewhere, Araya took center stage in fighting Ryu. While Araya managed to counter Ryu's moves with his blade, unfortunately, the Shinju confiscated it later.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 spoilers: Sarada reveals her Mangekyo Sharingan powers

Matsuri and Konohamaru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The alleged Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 spoilers pick up from where the previous chapter ended as Matsuri threatened to break Konohamaru's neck to have him shut up. This is when Konohamaru remembers what Shikamaru asked him to do. Upon remembering his mission to tame the Shinju, Konohamaru tried to trigger Matsuri's feelings for him.

If talking with him saw Matsuri experience the best day of her life, wouldn't it make sense to keep him alive? While Matsuri agreed, she believed it was scary as well. She did not feel sane around him and believed that eliminating him would be the best for her survival. That said, she did want Konohamaru all to herself, hence, her emotions were driving her crazy.

Ryu and Mitsuki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 spoilers then switched to Ryu and the shinobi. While Araya and Mitsuki tried attacking Ryu, the Shinju countered their moves and held them hostage. Araya asked Sarada and Yodo to leave them and run away. However, Ryu wasn't going to let his enemies escape so easily. Ryu was prepared to free Araya and Mitsuki if Sarada and Yodo were prepared to share any information about Boruto Otsutsuki with him.

Fearing that Ryu would kill all of them, Yodo asked Sarada to spill any information, no matter how small, on Boruto to the Shinju. However, Sarada refused to share any information on her comrades to save her skin, especially since there was a high chance it was a trap. Upon further questioning, Yodo realized that Sarada wanted to protect Boruto at any cost. Hence, she brought forth a new proposal for Ryu.

Yodo as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 spoilers saw Yodo informing Ryu that they never had any information on Boruto to begin with. However, if he was after intel, Yodo proposed to Ryu that he take her with him as she could use her sensing ability to help him gather information.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 spoilers then switched back to Konohamaru and Matsuri, as Matsuri started crying after Konohamaru called her by her name. Konohamaru used this opportunity to convey to Matsuri how she did not want to kill him. Right after, he asked Matsuri to hold his hand. This was how a special relationship starts, one step at a time. Konohamaru used this opportunity to attack Matsuri with two Giant Rasengan.

Jura sensed this development as he realized how Matsuri suffered a painful counterattack from Konohamaru Sarutobi. Konohamaru was also acting out of love, hence, he hesitated and let victory elude him.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 spoilers then switched back to Ryu and the shinobi as Ryu impaled Yodo. He did not want anyone to order him around and switched his focus onto the other three shinobi.

With Araya and Mitsuki still hostage, Sarada went to Yodo, hoping to help her recover. Amidst this, Yodo had a surprising advice for Sarada. She knew Sarada was hiding a secret power and asked her not to waste it. While Yodo did not understand why Sarada was holding back, she thought it was fine if she only wanted to use her powers to protect that special someone.

Right as Ryu proceeded to attack Sarada Uchiha, the Iron Sand started scattering. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 20 spoilers ended with Sarada unlocking her Mangekyo Sharingan as she used its ability to gather all the Iron Sand at one point and rescue Mitsuki and Araya.

