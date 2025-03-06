Making Boruto and Kashin Koji's relationship like Naruto and Jiraiya's would be the worst choice

While the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga has many parallels to the original Naruto franchise, there is one glaring similarity that would be best left untouched. As fans might remember, Jiraiya trained Naruto during the time skip, helping him become stronger to face the Akatsuki. Similarly, Kashin Koji trained Boruto, helping him become strong enough to fight the Shinju.

Such developments suggest that the protagonist's relationship with Kashin Koji might be a parallel to Naruto's relationship with Jiraiya. While many fans welcome a parallel, evidence suggests that it would be best for the series to leave Kashin Koji and Boruto's relationship alone, especially due to their goals.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto may be a means to an end for Kashin Koji

Jiraiya, Minato, and Kushina as seen in Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As fans may remember, while Jiraiya was Naruto's teacher and trained him for two and a half years during the time skip, they did not share a strict student-teacher bond but much more. Naruto's father, Minato Namikaze, was Jiraiya's student, who named his son after the protagonist of Jiraiya's book “THE TALE OF A GUTSY NINJA.” Later, Minato also named Jiraiya as Naruto's godfather.

Hence, while Jiraiya technically did not meet with Naruto before the Chunin Exams, he already knew him. Also, the reason he trained him was due to the prophecy informed to him by the Great Toad Sage. As per the prophecy, Jiraiya was set to mentor a child who would either save the world or destroy it. Therefore, Jiraiya wanted to nurture Naruto into a child who does the former rather than the latter.

Jiraiya as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As one could notice, Kashin Koji also had a similar reason for training Boruto. After witnessing all possible futures, Kashin Koji had seen every situation, even those that would not play out. He obtained intel about the future, allowing him to prepare for potential emergencies. The biggest threat amidst these futures was the Human God Trees. Hence, as Kashin Koji could not face the enemies himself, he trained the protagonist, hoping for him to defeat them.

So, realistically, Boruto is a means to an end for Kashin Koji. It would not have mattered to him if he were someone else with the potential to defeat the Human God Trees. Therefore, despite spending two years together on the run, the student-teacher duo have no real connection between them.

Kashin Koji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In fact, there is good reason to believe that Boruto does not truly trust Kashin Koji. While they are certainly allies, the protagonist does not entirely believe that his teacher is being honest with him.

When the shinobi confronted Matsuri and Ryu in the Land of the Wind, the protagonist wanted to assist them. However, Kashin Koji stopped him from leaving the hideout as he believed that Jura would sense his presence and kill him instantly. While this was a valid reason for Koji to stop the protagonist from leaving the hideout, there is good reason to believe he was hiding something.

Boruto and Kashin Koji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As shared by Koji previously, as Singularity, they were only meant to lead others to the best possible future. With that in mind, they were to make sure not to overshare the intel they had. Similarly, there is a chance that Koji is stopping Boruto from heading to the Land of the Wind to stop him from interrupting an unfortunate event necessary to reach the ideal future.

Such developments were new in the Naruto franchise, giving fans a refreshing idea of a team-up. Therefore, Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto should realistically capitalize on such relationships instead of trying to recreate something already seen in the previous anime. This is why making Boruto and Kashin Koji's relationship like Naruto and Jiraiya's would be the worst decision.

