  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20: Konohamaru fails to betray Matsuri as Sarada activates her Mangekyo Sharingan 

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20: Konohamaru fails to betray Matsuri as Sarada activates her Mangekyo Sharingan 

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Mar 18, 2025 16:46 GMT
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20: Konohamaru fails to betray Matsuri as Sarada activates her Mangekyo Sharingan
Konohamaru, Matsuri, and Sarada as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex (Image via Shueisha)

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20, the manga finally revealed what happened with the shinobi in their conflict against the Human God Trees. While Konohamaru Sarutobi failed to betray Matsuri, Sarada Uchiha activated her Mangekyo Sharingan to fight Ryu.

Ad

The previous episode saw Matsuri prepare to devour Konohamaru after he rejected her request to call him "Konohamaru-chan." Elsewhere, Araya took the lead in the fight against Ryu. But unfortunately, Ryu confiscated the Loadstone Sand-Sealing Blade, leaving the Shinobi at a disadvantage.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20: Ryu corners the Shinobi

Matsuri and Konohamaru as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 (Image via Shueisha)
Matsuri and Konohamaru as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20, titled Because of Love, opened with Matsuri trying to strangle the life out of Konohamaru. Amidst this, Konohamaru remembered his mission and tried to appeal to Matsuri's feelings for him. As stated by Matsuri, talking with him made it the best day of his life, so how would she speak to him if she were to devour him?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While Matsuri found talking to Konohamaru fun, it was also terrifying as she could feel her sanity slipping away. Her defensive instincts were telling her to eliminate the danger, while another part of her desired him. In conclusion, she felt compelled to devour Konohamaru.

Yodo and Sarada as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 (Image via Shueisha)
Yodo and Sarada as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 then switched to Ryu and the Shinobi as the Shinju countered Araya and Mitsuki's moves and held them hostage using his Iron Sand. While Araya asked Sarada and Yodo to save themselves, Ryu wasn't going to let that happen. Instead, Ryu started negotiating with Sarada and Yodo. He was willing to let them all go if they were able to give him any intel on Boruto Otsutsuki and his accomplice.

Ad

While Yodo asked Sarada to share any intel she had to save their comrades' lives, the truth is that she had no intel on Boruto in the first place. Given the situation, Yodo proposed a counterproposal. She was willing to cooperate with the Shinju using her enemy-detecting abilities. In exchange, Yodo wanted Ryu to set the other three shinobi free.

Konohamaru and Matsuri as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 (Image via Shueisha)
Konohamaru and Matsuri as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 then switched back to Konohamaru and Matsuri as tears started dripping from the Shinju's eyes. Matsuri was confused about the liquid dripping from her eyes when Konohamaru suggested that Matsuri was crying because she did not want to kill him. Given Matsuri's vulnerability, Konohamaru asked her to squeeze his hands to initiate a special relationship between them.

Ad

However, just as Matsuri squeezed Konohamaru's hands, the shinobi produced two Giant Rasengan, blasting away Matsuri's hands. He was about to blast her entire body to bits when he happened to hesitate when Matsuri called him "Konohamaru-chan" in pain. With that, Matsuri escaped death and initiated her counterattack. Jura witnessed this development and shared the same with Hidari and Mamushi.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 (Image via Shueisha)
Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 then switched back to Ryu and the shinobi as the Shinju impaled Yodo with his Iron Sand. He wasn't keen on Yodo's proposal and did not like how she talked down to him. Sarada went to Yodo to check up on her when Yodo conveyed to her how she knew Sarada was letting a hidden power rot within her. She wasn't sure why Sarada wouldn't use it but believed it was okay for her to only use it to save that special someone in her life.

Ad

Just as Ryu used his Iron Sand to control Sarada, all the Iron Sand started peeling away from them and started getting sucked in at one spot. It was seemingly Sarada Uchiha's doing as she had activated her Mangekyo Sharingan's ability.

Related Links

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी