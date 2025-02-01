Sarada's new "fanmade" design ignites another controversy in Boruto fandom

Due to her heritage, Sarada Uchiha is one of the strongest female characters in Boruto. She is also one of the kindest characters, making her one of the most interesting characters in anime. However, she has yet to receive the spotlight in the series, which frustrates fans. As a result, a recent debate has surfaced online, reimagining the character as someone entirely different.

An X user (@Emishadyyy) posted a fanmade character design for Sarada Uchiha, questioning why the author didn't opt for it. The design reimagines Sarada as a male shinobi with hair similar to her mother's. Fans were divided over this character design, with some considering it useless while some criticized the current timeline due to this.

Boruto: What is the new fanmade character design for Sarada?

The new fanmade character design of Sarada Uchiha imagines her with pink hair (presumably from her mother Sakura Haruno), without glasses, and depicted as the opposite gender (male). The reason behind the birth of this character design might be because of the character's portrayal as weak due to the progression of the current plotline.

Sarada Uchiha is one of the main characters in the Boruto franchise. She is the daughter of Sasuke Uchiha and Sakura Haruno. Being the daughter of one of the most well-known shinobi of the Hidden Leaf Village, she had a lot of expectations to meet.

Sarada as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Her anime journey (filler) was relatively better than the source's because the former showcased her in battles. However, her light soon faded, and she was sidelined. However, a golden opportunity for her arrived when she awakened her Mangekyou Sharingan in the final chapter of Naruto Next Generations.

Unfortunately, she has yet to utilize her awakened doujutsu in battle, as seen in Two Blue Vortex. This had the X user criticize the author for not making Sarada a male character, which might have increased her chances of getting a spotlight.

Reactions from fans

Sarada as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The majority of the fans weren't in favor of getting their favorite female character replaced by a male as they expected her time to come in the future when her aid might prove crucial to the protagonist. So, they were glad that Sarada wasn't a male character to start with and that the existence of a male character might have made no difference if he wasn't usable for the plot progression.

While one part called the X user 'delusional,' one fan had other thoughts and stated that if Sarada were a male character, she might have overshadowed the protagonist, just like Sasuke did with Naruto.

"Thank god he didn’t," a fan said.

"Uchiha or not. Pink hair or blue hair. sharingan or byakugan. If hes not relevant to the story, does not support the main cast and goes sideways then he can hardly be popular," another one said.

"Yall are really delusional," another fan claimed.

"Because then he'd overshadow the mc like Sasuke did with Naruto. Like sarada could have done with boruto if they didn't sideline her," another fan said.

Final thoughts

While Sarada Uchiha might be one of the most interesting, she is also one of the most disliked characters because she needs the protagonist to save her every time. However, there would be a reason why the author is doing so, and it is advised for the fans to accept this. Being a Uchiha clan member, Sarada's time would surely come, and it is only a matter of time.

