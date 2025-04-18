Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 - Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan ability is far more complex than anyone thought

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025. However, days before its official release, the manga's spoilers leaked online. As expected, the leaks revealed more details about Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan ability. Needless to say, the dojutsu's ability is far more complex than what fans imagined.

Ad

In the previous chapter, the manga revealed how Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan ability allowed her to manifest black spheres that could attract things to itself. Thus, many fans believed that the ability wasn't much different from the Karma ability to absorb chakra. However, as revealed by the manga's latest spoilers, the new dojutsu ability is far more complex.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 explains Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan ability

"Oohirume" attracting Ryu's Iron sand (Image via Shueisha)

After the manga's previous chapter showed that Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan allowed her to manifest black spheres capable of absorbing Ryu's Iron Sand, many fans believed that the dojutsu ability wasn't much different from Karma's ability to absorb chakra. However, as revealed by the spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21, that wasn't how the dojutsu ability worked.

Ad

Trending

As revealed by the manga, Sarada Uchiha's dojutsu ability "Oohirume" cannot absorb chakra but attracts its target. Her Mangekyo Sharingan allows her to manifest black spheres with a strong gravitational pull, similar to a black hole.

Pain's Sixth Paths: Planetary Devastation as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sarada can use these black spheres to selectively attract her target, pulling them closer to the sphere. This means that she can pick and choose what is and isn't affected by the sphere's gravity. Basically, it is like a selective Chibaku Tensei (Six Paths: Planetary Devastation).

Ad

While this ability may already seem overpowered, that wasn't the end, as Sarada's ability isn't just limited to creating one or two spheres. The manga saw her manifest four spheres, the sizes of which can be altered as per her liking.

Sarada Uchiha activating her Mangekyo Sharingan (Image via Shueisha)

While a black hole-like ability does sound great, how does it help Sarada defeat her enemies? As revealed by the manga, "Oohirume" can not only attract its target but also crush them with an explosion.

Ad

While many people believe that a black hole can explode, it can only have outbursts. Hence, the manga creators must have been inspired by a star's supernova for this ability. A supernova is a powerful stellar explosion of a star, marking the end of its life cycle. These events occur when a massive star collapses under its gravity.

Sarada Uchiha with Mangekyo Sharingan (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that Sarada can decide when her black spheres must explode, there is a chance her Mangekyo Sharingan allows her to choose when the gravitational pull of her black spheres should collapse. With that, there is a possibility that Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan ability might be a fusion of phenomena involving black holes and stars.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More