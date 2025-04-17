Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 spoilers: Sarada defeats Ryu as Boruto enters the battlefield

The alleged Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened in the battle against Ryu after Sarada activated her Mangekyo Sharingan. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers revealed just that as Sarada used her newly acquired ability to defeat the Human God Tree.

The previous manga chapter saw Konohamaru trick Matsuri and hit her with his Rasengan. Unfortunately, just as it seemed like his plan worked, Matsuri's words saw Konohamaru fumble. Elsewhere, after Mitsuki and Araya were held hostage and Yodo received a grave injury, Sarada activated her Mangekyo Sharingan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 spoilers: Koji sacrifices Yodo for Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the alleged Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 spoilers, the manga's upcoming chapter will be titled "Mangekyo Sharingan." The manga chapter opened with Sarada Uchiha's flashback as she thought back to her conversations about her dreams with Chocho, Boruto, Sumire, and Naruto.

While Sarada knew she was not a genius ninja like the Seventh Hokage or her father, she did not have time to think about useless things. So, to become a Hokage like the Seventh, she prioritized protecting the people of the Hidden Leaf Village first

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 spoilers then switched to another flashback. This time, the manga showcased events from when Eida used her Omnipotence Shinjutsu to replace Boruto and Kawaki's positions in society. Sarada was devastated after learning what had happened and told her father that Boruto was innocent, pleading that everyone had been deceived.

Sasuke and Sarada as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 spoilers then switched to a flashback of Sasuke and Boruto as the Uchiha was seemingly sharing with Boruto why he chose to help him.

As explained by Sasuke, Mangekyo Sharingan is a variation of the original dojutsu transmitted among the Uchiha clan. It is said to awaken with extreme mental shock. The sheer fact that Sarada happened to unlock it meant that something that goes beyond logic must have taken place. This was enough proof for Sasuke that his daughter was telling the truth to him.

Speaking of Mangekyo Sharingan, Sasuke wasn't certain whether his daughter was aware that she had awakened the eyes. Nevertheless, he was confident that when the time would come, Sarada would again activate the dojutsu and instinctively learn her powers and what she could do with them.

Sasuke and Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 preview (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 spoilers then switched to the present as Ryu was surprised by Sarada's ability. Sarada asked Mitsuki to attend to Yodo and Araya. While Sarada had just attained her eyes, she had a pretty good grasp of what it was and what it could do. Ryu tried to understand how the black spheres worked, only to realize there were four of them. Meanwhile, Mitsuki realized that the black spheres had properties of gravity, influencing both Ryu and Sarada.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 spoilers then saw Sarada narrate a monologue. She expressed her feeling of powerlessness after realizing that her goal of becoming the Hokage seemed too far from her reach. She believed her feelings for Boruto to be a weakness and refused to acknowledge them. But now, she finally realized that she wouldn't be able to save everyone if she did not accept her weaknesses as much as her strengths.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Ryu kept trying to move away from Sarada's black sphere ability. Unfortunately, no matter what he did, the attraction only got stronger, so much so that he struggled to even move a finger. Right after, Sarada Uchiha used her Mangekyo Sharingan ability "Oohirume" on Ryu. With that, the Uchiha defeated the Human God Tree, but bled from her eyes and fell unconscious after having used a lot of chakra.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 spoilers then switched to Eida as she declared that Ryu had just been defeated thanks to Sarada's new powers. Kashin Koji was happy with this development, as Sarada unlocking the Mangekyo Sharingan was the most important part of this battle. While the development was good, it was at the expense of Yodo, whose sacrifice was vital in achieving this result. Hence, her death was not in vain.

Boruto and Koji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 spoilers then saw Boruto question Kashin Koji, asking him whether there was another way to keep everyone alive while having Sarada awaken her new powers. Koji did not explain the details, but as per his experience, had Boruto gone to their rescue, Sarada would not have awakened her new powers.

Boruto was livid at Kashin Koji for knowing about Yodo's imminent death and not telling him. Hence, he immediately asked him whether Konohamaru-sensei would survive. Upon receiving no real answer from Koji, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 spoilers saw Boruto get to Konohamaru's location using the Flying Thunder God Technique. Just as Matsuri spotted Boruto, the shinobi cut her into pieces.

While Kashin Koji was at their base, worried that Boruto would ruin everything, Jura spotted Boruto Otsutsuki through his link with Matsuri.

