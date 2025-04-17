Kagurabachi chapter 76 spoilers: Tobimune's third ability is revealed as Samura showcases his actual might against Hiruhiko

With the alleged Kagurabachi chapter 76 spoilers released on Thursday, April 17, 2025, the manga was supposed to continue with Hiruhiko's battle against Chihiro and Samura. Needless to say, the alleged leaked spoilers didn't disappoint fans, as they showcased Samura going full-throttle against Hiruhiko after he provoked him psychologically. The official chapter will be released on April 21, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Ad

The previous chapter revealed the first ability of Hiruhiko's Kumeyuri, called Banquet, which the Hishaku sorcerer used to escape from Samura. However, Chihiro Rokuhira located Hiruhiko using Kuro as scouts and engaged in a fierce encounter. On the other hand, Yura and another Hishaku sorcerer infiltrated the Kamunabi headquarters once Samura withdrew his Owl ability.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 76.

Kagurabachi chapter 76 spoilers show Seiichi Samura's counterattack against Hiruhiko

Hiruhiko vs. Chihiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 76 spoilers, the chapter is titled Banquet.

Ad

Trending

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 76 spoilers begin with a narration, reminding the readers of Kunishige Rokuhira's statement on the Enchanted Blades' true realms. According to the late blacksmith, an Enchanted Blade has a True Realm beyond its theoretical limitations. Theoretically, a blade's limitations can transform based on its wielder's potential.

Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 76 spoilers focus on the Chihiro vs. Hiruhiko battle. Hiruhiko realizes that Chihiro has used Nishiki on his ears as a counter-measure against Kumeyuri's Banquet ability. The Hishaku sorcerer pauses for a while and realizes that his real target is Seiichi Samura. He asks Chihiro whether he's going to spare him or kill him later. However, Chihiro remains silent.

Ad

As such, Hiruhiko makes up his mind to eliminate Samura first. The Hishaku sorcerer is confident that it will infuriate Chihiro further. On the other hand, Toto leaves everything to Hiruhiko, as she feels "dead" either way. Thus, she tells Hiruhiko to get Tobimune no matter what happens.

Toto, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hiruhiko then suggests that Toto should go and hide. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 76 spoilers show Hiruhiko demonstrating the second ability of the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade: Yuu (Play). According to the spoilers, Kumeyuri's second ability allows its user to freely manipulate objects around them.

Ad

Hiruhiko uses the ability to maneuver the dead bodies of the hired mobs. Seeing the Hishaku sorcerer's act irks Chihiro, as he cannot believe how cold he can be to violate the corpses like objects. Yet, he believes something of this calibre isn't enough to defeat Samura. Meanwhile, Hiruhiko wonders why he underestimated Chihiro.

The Hishaku sorcerer's sadistic will empowers the Kumeyuri's Banquet, as Chihiro loses his balance despite having Nishiki's protection. Suddenly, he feels a tremor. Chihiro is awestruck by Hiruhiko's ability to use an Enchanted Blade to such an extent that it's affecting the hotel's roof. He speculates that Hiruhiko truly wants to go all-out and end everything quickly.

Ad

Chihiro and Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 76 spoilers then show Hiruhiko determined to kill Seiichi Samura. With newfound resolve, he's assured that the ones completely drenched in Kumeyuri's Banquet won't be able to defend themselves. Elsewhere, Moku and Rou are busy laying down the corpses, who have suddenly begun to move due to Kumeyuri's Yuu ability.

Ad

Meanwhile, Hiruhiko finally makes his move against Seiichi Samura. Although the blind swordsman is an incredible fighter, Hiruhiko realizes that he's sensitive at heart. The Banquet's powers dull Samura's senses as he recalls the haunting memories from the past. Suddenly, an illusion appears before him. It's the same door that he once feared to open.

However, he finally musters the courage to see what lies beyond the door. At this moment, Samura witnesses several corpses flying toward his daughter. Kagurabachi chapter 76 spoilers then show Samura leaping in front of Iori, only to get pierced with multiple blades from the corpses. Rou shouts at Samura, who begins to cough up blood.

Ad

Samura, as seen in action (Image via Shueisha)

However, the chapter's narration reveals that the lethal blow has finally sobered Samura. Meanwhile, Hiruhiko exalts in joy, as he truly feels free. He asks Chihiro to prepare himself for an epic showdown. Yet, Chihiro cannot understand why Hiruhiko would go through such measures to scorn that man (he's referring to Samura).

Ad

Kagurabachi chapter 76 spoilers then show Samura's crow feathers approaching Hiruhiko. Meanwhile, Iori remains alone on the roof, standing amid the corpses. Elsewhere, Kuguri wonders what has happened inside the hotel. Just then, the chapter delves into a mini-flashback to reveal Samura's fate.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 76 spoilers, Seiichi Samura activated the third ability of his Tobimune Enchanted Blade — Suzaku (Vermillion Bird) — when the blades had pierced him. Samura's final ability allows him to heal his wounds. Just as the legendary Phoenix rises from the ashes, Samura's Suzaku ignites fire from the wound's origins to heal them.

Ad

Seiichi Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Iori cannot believe that her father's wounds are healed. Elsewhere, Samura finally emerges from the crow feathers and addresses Hiruhiko. He commends the boy for his spirited performance. Yet, the blind swordsman firmly states that from now on, Hiruhiko won't be able to do anything. Kagurabachi chapter 76 spoilers end with a sinister panel, showing Seiichi Samura's visage. It appears as if he's using Suzaku to heal his eyes.

Ad

Conclusion

Samura and Iori (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 76 spoilers showcased a fierce battle between Hiruhiko and Samura. At first, Hiruhiko played psychological games with Samura and thought he had the man in his palm. However, Samura has turned the game upside down by revealing the third ability of his Tobimune Enchanted Blade. At present, Samura holds the key, since he has finally sobered up from Kumeyuri's intoxicated state.

Ad

Moreover, the final panel from Kagurabachi chapter 76 spoilers suggests that Samura may have used his third ability to heal his eyes, along with the rest of his injuries. This could mean that Samura might reveal his true strength against Hiruhiko. Fighting with his visions might endow the swordsman with the strength he once possessed in the Seitei War.

At the same time, the alleged leaked spoilers suggest that Takeru Hokazono has done a phenomenal job in art direction for the chapter. Some panels truly evoked terror and awe. At any rate, the latest chapter raised the hype to the peak. Moreover, the latest spoilers have revealed that the manga will receive a lead color page in Weekly Shonen Jump's next issue.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More