Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers: Iori's potential as Samura's daughter is revealed

Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers, released on Thursday, February 20, 2025, witnessed an unexpected twist, with Iori awakening her prowess as Samura's daughter. The official chapter will be released in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #13, on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 12 am JST.

In the previous chapter, Chihiro Rokuhira saw through Hiruhiko's unconventional swordplay and countered with his new move, Iai White Purity Style. It was also revealed that the Masumi intended to use the Lantern to Kyoto Massacre Hotel's barrier to complete the large-scale seal on Samura's daughter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 69.

Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers show Iori awakening her true potential as her Seal breaks

Chihiro Rokuhira in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers, the chapter is titled The Man With Scars.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers begin with a scene on the rooftop of the Kyoto Massacre Hotel, where Moku asks Rou about Chihiro Rokuhira's whereabouts. He says Chihiro has gone downstairs to retrieve the key since the manager has been killed. As soon as Chihiro reaches the rooftop, they intend to start the Sealing procedure.

Meanwhile, Iori constantly thinks about her choice of returning to her normal life as a schoolgirl. She feels it's the wise choice since Samura doesn't seem to care about her. That said, a hesitation lingers in Iori's mind. Rou understands Iori's feelings because he and the other Masumi members have already failed her once.

That's why, he feels that no word of assurance will affect her. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers show Kuguri arriving at the scene. Iori quickly grabs Iori to safeguard her from Kuguri's blows. Moku and Rou take on the Hishaku sorcerer. Besides Kuguri, plenty of brainwashed mobs come after them.

Kuguri in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Moku wonders whether someone in the Hishaku organization has the sorcery powers to brainwash people since the mobs have no regard for their lives. Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers then showcase the frenzied assassins demonstrating fearsome powers despite taking lethal hits from the Masumi members.

Rou asks Kuguri whether the Hishaku are in a hurry as they have recruited a group of hooligans on the mission. Meanwhile, Sumi eliminates several assassins to ensure Iori's safety. However, Iori realizes that at this rate, the Masumi will throw away their lives for her sake. She blames herself once again for all the trouble that's happening around her.

Iori thinks that no matter what truth she picks, it would be better if she isn't there. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers switch the perspective to Ikura, Iori's friend. He remembers Chihiro telling him about the Hishaku organization and how they are after Iori after the incident at school.

Ikura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Ikura further recalls his idol telling him not to worry about the matter anymore and to leave Iori's safety to him and the Masumi. However, Ikura doesn't want to sit idle and let his friend's life be in jeopardy. Rather, he wants to do something to help. Usually, he doesn't traverse the dangerous streets of Kyoto.

However, since there's an evil organization out to get Iori, he thinks he can find him in such shady areas. At this moment, Ikura notices Toto entering the Kyoto Massacre hotel. He recalls seeing the girl at the school and speculates that Iori must be inside.

Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers then delve into a flashback, showcasing how Iori didn't listen to her other friends and befriended Ikura, who was considered a loner in his school. Ikura knows that Iori isn't the type of person who discriminates against the people she interacts with. That's why, the conversations he shared with Iori are precious to him.

Hiruhiko in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

With a determined expression, Ikura draws Chihiro's scar on his face. Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers then show Ikura stumbling upon Chihiro and Hiruhiko inside the Kyoto Massacre Hotel. Chihiro asks Ikura why he's putting himself in danger. Ikura says he doesn't care if his body is covered with scars but he wants to save his friend.

At this moment, Hiruhiko swings his blade at Ikura. Chihiro leaps to block the attack and save the boy. Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers then show Chihiro throwing the key to the lantern at Ikura. He instructs him to take the key to the roof and give it to a boy with sunglasses.

Elsewhere, Iori's thoughts keep on wavering. She wishes for someone who would hold her hand and help her. Just then in Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers, Ikura arrives at the roof, ready to risk his life for his friend. Kuguri wonders if he's also a reinforcement. Meanwhile, Rou thinks it's not an ideal situation for them with a normal citizen around.

Iori, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Several assassins charge at Ikura, who realizes the danger he is in. Meanwhile, Iori desperately wants to protect her ordinary life. At this moment, the floodgates to her memories are opened. The seal, which is completely broken, endows Iori with the strength to stand on the battlefield.

As soon as a few assassins come after Ikura, he closes his eyes. When he reopens them, he sees Iori, wielding a blade, with her eyes closed (she's using Samura's Echo Location). Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers end with Iori awakening her powers as the daughter of Seiichi Samura.

Conclusion

The latest Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers have shown Iori Samura in a different light, showcasing her actual potential as "Samura's daughter." As soon as her Seal broke, she awakened her fighting prowess. In other words, the chapter confirmed that the seal has the potential to block one's physical strength/muscle memories.

Otherwise, Iori wouldn't have been able to demonstrate Echo Location, the signature move of Seiichi Samura. There's a possibility that she may have learned the move by seeing Samura in action in her childhood. The true extent of her powers will likely be revealed in the next chapters.

Besides that, Kagurabachi chapter 69 spoilers showcased Chihiro's influence on Ikura, who drew his scar mark on his face and decided to protect his friend. Undoubtedly, his heroic influence on Ikura was a major highlight of the chapter.

