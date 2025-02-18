Kagurabachi chapter 69 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 69 will be released on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 13th issue for 2025, as per Shueisha's MANGA Plus website.

In the previous chapter, Chihiro Rokuhira confronted Hiruhiko and countered his ambidextrous & free-flowing swordsmanship with his new move, Iai White Purity Style. On the other hand, Chihiro received the key to the lantern - an object crucial to the Seal's completion.

As such, he wanted to finish the battle against Hiruhiko and reach the rooftops to give the key to the Masumis. Given how the chapter ended on an enticing cliffhanger, fans can hardly wait for the release of Kagurabachi chapter 69.

Kagurabachi chapter 69 release date and time

Chihiro Rokuhira in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's official MANGA Plus site, Kagurabachi chapter 69 will be released on Monday, February 24, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #13. Yet, due to the differences in time zones, most manga enthusiasts from the global regions can read the chapter earlier on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Here are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 69, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, February 23, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, February 24, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 24, 2025

12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 69?

Iori, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Manga lovers and fans of Takeru Hokazono can enjoy Kagurabachi chapter 69 on multiple Shueisha-affiliated platforms, including the official MANGA Plus site, the MANGA Plus application, the VIZ Media site, and the official Shonen Jump+ app.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are freely available for manga readers' perusal, except on the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a subscription to read every chapter. At the same time, fans need a monetary subscription on MANGA Plus platforms to read beyond the free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 68 recap

The chapter begins with Hiruhiko telling Chihiro how he found out about their room's number from Yojiro. The Hishaku sorcerer then mocks Iori, calling her Samura's weakness. At this moment, he flings Yojiro Sengoku's severed head at Chihiro and lunges forward to strike. Chihiro blocks the attack and saves Iori.

Chihiro realizes that it's dangerous to fight Hiruhiko with Iori around. Thus, he forces him inside the elevator and cuts the elevator wire. As a result, they fall down, while Iori remains on the floor. Samura's daughter then notices several people emerging from the other elevators.

Rou and Iori (Image via Shueisha)

Luckily, Rou arrives at the scene via an elevator and decimates everyone. The Masumi's captain tells Iori to get inside the elevator and presses the switch to the roof. Rou assures Iori that she will return to being a normal high school student once the seal is done.

The Masumi captain mentions that he's looking for a key - the final instrument to the seal's completion. According to the chapter, Kyoto Massacre Hotel is enamored by an enormous barrier. Most of these barriers are powered by an object known as Lantern, and the hotel has it on its roof.

Chihiro takes on Hiruhiko (Image via Shueisha)

Normally, it's not allowed to use the Lantern. However, Yojiro Sengoku allowed the Masumi to use the hotel's Lantern as the power source to create the most powerful seal for Iori. The chapter then switches to Chihiro, who gets the key from one of the fallen pupils of Yojiro. The man explains how Hiruhiko's unorthodox swordsmanship severed his master in half.

Chihiro Rokuhira then faces Hiruhiko's "Invisible Swordsmanship." However, his observant eyes see through the Hishaku sorcerer's facade and help him evade the attack. Chihiro counters Hiruhiko's ambidextrous swordplay with his Iai White Purity Style.

Hiruhiko manages to block the attack but commends the force behind the move. Meanwhile, Chihiro realizes that he has to be faster. He vows to kill Hiruhiko quickly and reaches for the roof. Elsewhere, Rou asks Iori whether she has made her final decision. The chapter ends with Iori determined to go back to her peaceful days as a high school girl.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 69? (speculative)

Hiruhiko vs. Chihiro (Image via Shueisha)

Considering how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 69 will likely continue Chihiro Rokuhira's battle against Hiruhiko, where he will demonstrate his Iai White Purity Style technique again to counter the Hishaku sorcerer's unorthodox swordsmanship.

It remains to be seen how Chihiro can get to the roof as the Masumi needs the key to complete the Seal. On the other hand, Kagurabachi chapter 69 could also show Toto in action, who has strangely disappeared from the scene.

