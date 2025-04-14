Kagurabachi chapter 76 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 76 is set to be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 21st issue, according to the official MANGA Plus service. However, because of the varying time zones, many manga readers can access the chapter on April 20, 2025.

The previous chapter teased Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade's powers, as Hiruhiko used it to escape from Samura. However, Chihiro found his location and decided to engage in a fierce rematch. On the other hand, Yura and his trusted comrade decided to invade the Kamunabi HQ. Interestingly, they initiated the operation when Samura withdrew his Owl ability.

Kagurabachi chapter 76 release date and time

Hiruhiko, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Kagurabachi chapter 76 will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump #21. However, due to the time zone differences, the chapter will be available on Sunday, April 20, 2025, for many manga lovers' perusal.

The release dates and times for Kagurabachi chapter 76, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, April 20, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, April 21, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 21, 2025

12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 76?

Samura returns in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Manga lovers wanting to read Kagurabachi chapter 76 can do so on many Shueisha-based services, including the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the VIZ Media site.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are free to read on these services, except on the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a monetary subscription to access all chapters. Moreover, interested readers must subscribe to the MANGA Plus site to read beyond the free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 75 recap

The chapter kicks off with Seiichi Samura descending from the sky. His crow wings disappear, leaving only the feathers behind. Meanwhile, Toto senses Samura's murderous intent and suggests to Hiruhiko that they should leave soon. However, Hiruhiko feels Samura might change his killing stance once he sees his daughter.

Yet, before they can react, Seiichi Samura instantly decapitates them. The chapter then reveals that Samura can swap places with the crow feathers originating from the Tobimune Enchanted Blade. Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira uses Kuro: Shred to shield himself. At this moment, Samura senses Iori and asks Rou whether the seal has come off.

Samura kills Hiruhuko and Toto (Image via Shueisha)

Rou says that Iori has done it herself. Samura then orders Rou to redo the seal. Just then, Iori Samura lashes out at her father for not paying heed to her words. Samura doesn't know how to respond to Iori. At this moment, Hiruhiko's decapitated head begins to talk. Moreover, Hiruhiko's hands begin to melt like liquid and slowly disappear.

Furthermore, the room Chihiro and others are in begins to wobble like an illusion. The chapter then shows two Geisha figures pouring sake into a bowl. According to the chapter, the change in the environment is due to one of the powers of Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade called The Banquet. It allows the wielder to create hallucinations based on intoxication.

Kumeyuri's Banquet in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Apparently, Hiruhiko had activated his Enchanted Blade before Chihiro and Samura. The blind wielder realizes that what he had cut earlier was an illusion. In reality, Hiruhiko and Toto have gotten away from the location. Samura begins to look for the Hishaku sorcerer. However, the Hishaku mobs surround Iori.

Chihiro then tells Samura to prioritize protecting his daughter. Meanwhile, he uses his Kuro to scout Hiruhiko and Toto's location. Chihiro eventually finds the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade wielder and initiates another rematch. Elsewhere, in Tokyo, Yura and the Hishaku sorcerer with Bonsai powers are planning to infiltrate the Kamunabu HQ.

Yura knows that Samura might become a trouble for them. So, he wants to secure a secondary arrow. The chapter ends with the Hishaku leader and his comrade entering the Kamunabi headquarters.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 76? (speculative)

Chihiro vs. Hiruhiko in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Considering how the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 76 might show Chihiro Rokuhira's battle against Hiruhiko, who now wields the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade.

Although Hiruhiko is still a novice at wielding an Enchanted Blade, his unique swordsmanship might give him a chance against Chihiro and his years of experience. In addition, Kagurabachi chapter 76 may show Yura and the Bonsai sorcerer's onslaught in Kamunabi HQ.

