Kagurabachi chapter 75: Hiruhiko teases Kumeyuri's true ability as his rematch against Chihiro begins

Kagurabachi chapter 75 was released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #20. The chapter saw Seiichi Samura wield his blade against Chihiro and Hiruhiko. The blind swordsman had seemingly killed Hiruhiko and Toto, but realized that they were illusions born from the intoxicated abilities of the Kumeyuri blade.

The previous chapter saw Yura arrive at Samura's home after eliminating Kunishige Rokuhira and the former wielder of the Cloud Gouger Enchanted Blade. Yura wanted to negotiate with Samura regarding his stance against the Sword Saint. Samura realized that he needed to work with the Hishaku for a greater cause.

Besides that, the chapter saw Iori wonder whether her father would never pay heed to her wishes. Eventually, Chihiro unsheathed his Enten blade to summon Samura. Besides Chihiro, Hiruhiko had also drawn his Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 75.

Kagurabachi chapter 75: Samura experiences Kumeyuri's intoxicated illusions

Kagurabachi chapter 75, titled Illusion, kicks off with Samura descending from the sky, wielding his Tobimune Enchanted Blade. His jet-black wings have disappeared, leaving behind only the crow feathers. Iori stares at Samura, who appears serene, yet with murderous intent.

Toto senses danger and suggests to her partner, Hiruhiko, that they should escape. However, Hiruhiko doesn't leave at first because he thinks Samura might change his actions after seeing his daughter. However, before they can react, Seiichi Samura decapitated them in an instant.

Hiruhiko could hardly finish his sentence before his head fell to the ground. Seeing Samura like that shocks Iori, who doesn't know what to say. According to Kagurabachi chapter 75, Samura can perceive his surroundings through his feathers while using the Enchanted Blade.

Samura, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, Chihiro recalls that the Tobimune blade has an ability called Crow that can allow the user to swap places with the crow feathers. As Samura looks at Chihiro, the boy demonstrates Kuro: Shred to create a defensive shield.

At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 75, Samura senses his daughter, Iori, and asks Rou whether the seal has come off completely. Rou confirms that it indeed is, and that it's done by Iori herself. Samura then shouts at Rou and orders him to re-seal the girl's memories.

Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 75 shows Iori lashing out at Samura for not listening to her. Samura doesn't know how to respond to her daughter, and he only greets his teeth. At this moment, Hiruhiko's head starts talking comprehensively. Furthermore, the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade on Hiruhiko's hand melts like liquid, and Hiruhiko's visage disappears.

Kumeyuri's Banquet ability (Image via Shueisha)

What's more, the room where they are in starts to wobble like an illusionary scape. The chapter then shows two Geisha figures pouring sake into a bowl. According to Kagurabachi chapter 75, Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade has a power called the Banquet, which allows its wielder to create hallucinations based on people's intoxication. Apparently, Hiruhiko had drawn his blade first to activate the move beforehand.

Samura realizes that what he had cut earlier was nothing but an illusion. In reality, Hiruhuko and Toto are both alive. Rather, they have used the opportunity to escape from Samura. Meanwhile, Samura seems to be at a loss, as many mobs charge at him. Chihiro can't believe that Samura could be falling behind. He speculates it's probably because of Iori's presence.

Chihiro and others experience Kumeyuri's ability (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, Chihiro seems to be unfazed by Kumeyuri's ability as he can discern the reality from illusions. Kumeyuri's powers seem to work on Samra and Iori the most because of their intoxicated desires.

Meanwhile, the Hishaku mobs surround Iori. Realizing Iori is in danger, Chihiro runs toward Samura, urging him to prioritize saving his daughter. Kagurabachi chapter 75 then shows Seiichi Samura returning to his daughter's location to eliminate the Hishaku mobs.

Kagurabachi chapter 75: Enten vs. Kumeyuri begins as Chihiro tracks down Hiruhiko

Toto, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

The narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 75 shifts the focus to Chihiro, who goes after Hiruhiko. Elsewhere in the hotel, Hiruhuko is impressed by the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade's abilities. On the other hand, Toto reminds him about his wounds. Although they aren't deep, Toto thinks that they can gracefully accept a defeat and leave with the help of Kumeyuri's powers.

However, Hiruhiko doesn't want to let go of the opportunity to capture Samura's daughter, as it could be their only chance. Meanwhile, Kagurabachi chapter 75 shows a conversation between Hiruhiko and Toto, which reveals that they have known each other for a while.

Chihiro vs. Hiruhiko in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

On the other hand, Chihiro Rokuhira uses his Kuro to search for Hiruhiko. Since Hiruhiko is still a novice at handling an Enchanted Blade, Chihiro suspects Kumeyuri's range might still be limited. Drawing from his knowledge of the Enchanted Blade, Chihiro thinks the Hishaku sorcerers might still be within the hotel.

Eventually, he tracks down Hiruhiko and charges at him with murderous intent. Hiruhiko asks Chihiro whether he's ready to kill each other for good. Chihiro says he can finally eliminate him without any worry. Meanwhile, somewhere in Tokyo, the Hishaku's leader, Yura, is seen with another Hishaku sorcerer wearing a hat.

The Hishaku sorcerer, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

According to Kagurabachi chapter 75, Yura and the other Hishaku sorcerer want to invade the Kamunabi headquarters that lies beneath the ground they are standing on. Yura knows that Samura is their greatest trump card. However, he also recognizes the need to destroy him. One of the keys to his plan heavily relies on Samura's daughter.

However, Yura wants to play it safe. He feels they might require a secondary arrow. Kagurabachi chapter 75 ends with Yura and his partner (Takeru Hokazono has yet to reveal his name) preparing to infiltrate the Kamunabi headquarters.

Final thoughts

One of the major highlights of Kagurabachi chapter 75 was Hiruhiko showcasing the ability of the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade. Although he's still new at using an Enchanted Blade, he could outfox Seiichi Samura - one of the legendary heroes from the Seitei War.

Perhaps Iori's presence on the battlefield dulled Samura's perceptive powers. Otherwise, he could have easily seen through an ability, which he should have been aware of, being an Enchanted Blade user himself.

In addition, he must have seen the ability or heard about it from Uruha. At any rate, Kagurabachi chapter 75 has perfectly set up Chihiro Rokuhira's rematch against Hiruhiko. This time, they are truly on equal terms, with both wielding Enchanted Blades. It remains to be seen whether the Hishaku sorcerer can surprise Chihiro with his unconventional techniques.

