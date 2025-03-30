Kagurabachi chapter 73: The heart-wrenching truth about Samura and Iori's relationship is shown

Kagurabachi chapter 73 was released on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 18th issue. The chapter revealed how Seiichi Samura and Iori's time as father and daughter came to a close. Moreover, the chapter explored Samura's psyche, as he constantly blamed himself for everything that happened in the Seitei War.

The previous chapter revealed the horrific truth about the Seitei War, where the Sword Saint annihilated 200,000 innocent lives even after the peace treaty was signed. At the same time, the chapter disclosed that the Sword Saint's Eternal Contract to Shinuchi had also bound other contracted sword bearers.

Kagurabachi chapter 73: The calm before the storm in Samura and Iori's lives

Samura talks to his comrade (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 73, titled Daybreak, kicks off with a random person at the dojo talking to Samura, who's apprehensive about Iori's school life. The man tells Samura that Iori goes to the same class as his child. The unnamed person asks Samura whether he's nervous. Samura says he is indeed. However, the man assures him that there's no need to worry since it's a small town, with barely any students around.

Thus, he feels that their children will be familiar with each other. After that, the narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 73 switches to another flashback memory where we see Samrua talking to his late wife, Inori's picture. He tells her how their daughter has been doing. Even though Iori becomes depressed at times due to her mother's passing, she keeps a brave front all the time.

At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 73, Iori returns home from school. Samura asks her whether she's having fun at her new school, to which Iori says yes. She also mentions how she and the other students in the class finally learned about Samura, the hero of the nation.

Samura in front of his late wife's picture (Image via Shueisha)

Iori adds how she received massive attention from other students, including them asking whether she's as strong as Samura in swordsmanship. A flashback panel shows Iori's determination, as she wants to be as good as her father. Samura says there's no rush to become like him. At any rate, he's glad that his daughter is making friends.

Yet, just after that, Iori reveals that she has gotten into a fight with her classmate. In fact, Samura realizes that Iori's head is also swollen. According to Kagurabachi chapter 73, not everyone perceived Samura as a heroic figure; many branded him as a killer. That's why one of Iori's classmates picked on her. Iori mentions how she stood her ground.

Kagurabachi chapter 73: Samura's ultimate sacrifice ends the father-daughter relationship

Samura apologizes to the child's parents (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 73 then shows Samura earnestly apologizing to the parents of the child who bullied Iori. The child's parents apologize for their son's rude behavior. At this moment, Samura gets a call from Iori's school. The blind sorcerer is apprehensive at first, but then he hears Iori on the other side.

Iori says that she wants to skip classes and return home. Samura then goes to pick up Iori from school and returns home. Yet, once they return, they notice heaps of garbage outside their house. Samura then observes the glaring eyes of the neighbours who gossip about the trash.

Samura holds one of them by the collar and asks whether it was them. The onlookers mention that it wasn't only them. According to Kagurabachi chapter 73, the word about the Sword Saint's sins has been leaked. Samura wonders whether Yura has been spreading the story.

Samura and Iori (Image via Shueisha)

At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 73 switches to Hishaku's leader, Yura, who is talking to another sorcerer with a hat. Yura thinks that they cannot prove the Sword Saint's sins because the Kamunabi has covered up everything. The chapter reveals how the Hishaku has scattered the leaflets about the treaty and the Sword Saint's "ethnic cleansing" throughout the city.

Since the information is based on truth, the sorcerer with the hat feels it should be compelling for the masses. Having said that, Yura recognizes that it's still not enough to persuade the intelligent folks. At best, they can fuel the mistrust of the heroes. In other words, the Hishaku wanted to change the common folks' perception of the "Heroes."

Yura in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

After that, Kagurabachi chapter 73 shifts the focus to Samura, who learns from the perpetrator that everyone in the town already knows about the Seitei War's truth. Following that, a panel shows Iori removing the threat messages written outside their house's walls. The chapter reveals that Iori used to be bullied by her classmates.

However, she never wanted to let her father know that she was suffering. She feared that her father might go away if he ever learned the truth. She desperately tried her best to hold her tears to ensure she'd not be left alone. Kagurabachi chapter 73 then shifts the focus to Samura, who begins to blame himself for everything.

Iori, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

That's why he's even scared to open the door to her daughter's room. Samura is afraid to embrace Iori with the hands of a killer. Thus, after a year and a half, he sends the girl to Inori's sister's home. After that, Kagurabachi chapter 73 shows another memory where Chihiro Rokuhira visits Samura's house with Shiba.

Shiba tells Samura that he has heard everything about the prophecy and the "Malediction" from the Kamunabi. That's why Samura wants to count on Shiba to ensure Kunishige Rokuhira's safety. However, that wasn't meant to be. Kagurabachi chapter 73 ends with a panel, where Seiichi Samura learns about Rokuhira's death.

Conclusion

Takeru Hokazono has wonderfully penned Samura and Iori's relationship in Kagurabachi chapter 73. The sins of the warfare deeply affected their relationship, which forced the blind swordsman to end the father-daughter relationship.

He wanted to ensure Iori lived a decent life, without any danger. That's why he sacrificed his own happiness, and of course, Iori's, just for the latter's safety.

