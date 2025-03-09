Kagurabachi chapter 71: Iori's past with Samura and her mother is revealed

Kagurabachi chapter 71 was released on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 15th issue. The chapter witnessed Iori Samura's past with her father, Seiichi Samura. It was revealed how they developed a bond over time. In addition, the chapter showed Iori's mother, Inori, and revealed her fate.

In the previous chapter, it was revealed how Itsuo Shirakai crafted the Iai White Purity Style and found a means to outspeed other swordsmen. Shirakai emphasized the White Purity Style's grip, which gave its exponents massive speed. Chihiro, who didn't have a model, took inspiration from Iori's grip to master the technique. With that, he cut down Hiruhiko.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 71.

Kagurabachi chapter 71: Iori's memories show Samura and Inori

Kagurabachi chapter 71, titled Contest, commences with a flashback scene from nine years ago to reveal Iori's sealed memories. The scene features Seiichi Samura, who arrives at his former wife, Inori's house, after learning that she has fainted. However, his daughter, Iori, doesn't even seem to remember Samura who is never around as a father.

Following that, the narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 71 shifts to a hospital, where Iori's mother is admitted. According to the chapter, Iori's mother suffered from a disease. Since she's at the hospital, Inori asks Samura to take care of Iori till she returns. However, Samura doesn't want to do that. Instead, he wonders if Inori's sister can do it.

Seiichi, Inori, and Iori (Image via Shueisha)

Inori then reminds Samura that her sister is working for Kamunabi, which is why she doesn't have time. Meanwhile, Samura hesitates holding his daughter with his hands tainted with blood. Inori notes how Samura has said the same thing a thousand times during the divorce. She finally has it enough and wants Samura to face the future.

After that, the narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 71 shows Samura returning from the hospital with Iori, with none of them saying a word. Along the way, Samura stops at a dojo and introduces Iori to everyone. Samura's friends at the dojo are intrigued to see Iori. They describe the tales of her father's heroics in the war and mention how the country owes its existence to him.

Iori at the dojo (Image via Shueisha)

However, Iori doesn't care if his father is a hero. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 71 delves into another flashback, where Inori advises Iori to never fall in love with a man like Samura, who hung up on the past and neglected his duties. Iori lashes at Samura for abandoning her mother. Yet, she recalls her mother telling her to get along with Samura even if for a bit til she gets fit.

Kagurabachi chapter 71: Iori and Samura's bond deepens

Iori practices Kendo (Image via Shueisha)

The flashback continues in Kagurabachi chapter 71, as a panel shows Iori practicing kendo with her eyes closed. Unfortunately, she bumps her head with the kendo stick. Samura asks her why she would close her eyes and charge at him like that. Iori says one should always fight on the same level as the enemy.

Samura thinks it's admirable. However, he advises her not to try to imitate him, as he has been blind for years. As a result, his senses have sharpened to the level of a beast. Yet, Iori doesn't listen; she keeps practicing with her eyes closed. Kagurabachi chapter 71 then focuses on a father and daughter's bond, as Iori and Samura get closer.

Samura and Inori (Image via Shueisha)

They spend more time together while Inori is at the hospital. Aside from practicing Kendo together, they begin to cook meals. They even engage in a contest to see who can make the tastiest meal for Inori and cheer her up the most. Eventually, Iori makes her mother taste the food she and Samura have made. Inori's face brightens up as she tastes the meal.

However, Iori's happiness soon turns into despair - her mother dies. Kagurabachi chapter 71 shows Iori alone at her mother's funeral. The chapter reveals via a flashback that Inori was terminally ill. However, she was glad that Samura and Iori could share precious memories before she died.

Samura consoles Iori in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

The focus then shifts to Iori who breaks down in tears. Samura, who is deeply hurt, puts his arms around Iori. However, a danger gnaws on him. Suddenly, the chapter shows Yura arriving unannounced at Samura's household. Even though Samura is blind, he can sense his presence.

Samura warns him not to make him draw his blade. However, Yura means no harm. He says that he has come to talk about the sins Samura and the other Enchanted Blade wielders have committed. He mentions how a disaster will befall the country as a result of that sin a few years later. Kagurabachi chapter 71 ends with a haunting panel, showing a city in ruins due to the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade.

Conclusion

Yura, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 71 provided fans with a fascinating narrative, revealing Iori's hidden memories. The major highlight of the chapter was Iori and Samura's bond. In addition, the chapter was emotional, revealing how Iori's mother died prematurely due to an incurable disease.

Moreover, the chapter once again teased the "Sin," which has been a recurrent topic in the manga for a while now. Undoubtedly, Takeru Hokazono shall explore the narrative soon. Kagurabachi chapter 71's ending also confirmed how the Sword Saint was majorly involved in the sin. It seems he lost control and brought ruins upon the island, eliminating the innocents as well.

