Kagurabachi chapter 72: The horrors of the Seitei War is revealed as the Contracted Sword Bearers bear the Sword Saint's sins

Kagurabachi chapter 72 came out on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 16th issue. The chapter revealed the actual truth surrounding the Seitei War, including the Sword Saint's original sin. At the same time, the chapter revealed a key fact about the Eternal Contract of the Enchanted Blades and their users.

The previous chapter revealed Iori's memories from the past and showcased how she developed a strong bond with her father, Seiichi Samura. According to the chapter, Iori's mother suffered from an incurable disease, and during her time at the hospital, she urged Seiichi to look after their daughter.

As a result, Samura and Iori lived a father-daughter life. Besides that, the chapter teased Yura's meeting with Samura, where the former told him about a terrifying prophecy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 72.

Kagurabachi chapter 72: Yura recounts the Sword Saint's original sins

Samura and Yura in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, Kagurabachi chapter 72, titled Future, begins with Samura urging Yura, the Hishaku's leader, to leave him alone since he has recently performed his late wife's final rites. However, Yura says that he has simply come to thank the Great Hero.

After that, Yura begins describing the Seitei War's events and how they unfolded. According to Kagurabachi chapter 72, the Seitei War commenced with the invasion of barbaric savages from a small country that spawned on the Southern Sea. The citizens of that small country were unique as their bodies were resistant to the Datenseki.

Eventually, they kept invading the borders to showcase their might. Step by step, those mini-invasions turned into a full-fledged war. However, the war took a drastic turn with the introduction of the Enchanted Blade wieders, who cleansed the vicious invaders. With the Sword Saint leading from the front, the Enchanted Blade users suppressed the wicked.

The invaders from the small country (Image via Shueisha)

In other words, their actions brought peace to the land. However, it's at least what the general public knows about. According to Kagurabachi chapter 72, Yura knows the truth about the war - something that the public is unaware of. When the Shinuchi emerged, it turned the tables on the enemies completely.

Led by the Sword Saint, the heroes almost destroyed the enemy grounds. At that point, the end was imminent, so the enemy flew a white flag. Yura mentions how the general masses are taught to call the invaders "Bloodthirsty savages." Yet, in truth, they were human beings too.

Even though physiologically they gained resistance to the Datenseki, they were still human. The Royal Family who led the invasion eventually surrendered. In order to prevent any more casualties, they signed on peace treaty. Thus, for a while, peace was restored.

The Shinuchi's powers, as seen in Kagurabachi chapter 72 (Image via Shueisha)

However, the Sword Saint had other ideas; he wanted to annihilate everyone. According to Kagurabachi chapter 72, the Sword Saint went berserk after trodding over countless corpses during the war. Thus, the strongest Enchanted Blade, Shinuchi, awakened to its True Realm and responded to the Sword Saint's call.

Malediction - a devastating power endowed the Sword Saint with the means to annihilate everyone. In such immensity of power, the Shinuchi and the Sword Saint consumed each other. All reason vanished and only the calamity ensued. According to Kagurabachi chapter 72, the Sword Saint's actions took 200,000 innocent lives.

It was afterward that the five other Enchanted Blade wielders could stop their leader. Thus, the Sword Saint remains locked to this day. Meanwhile, the country (Japan) was still in chaos, reeling from the invasion. Thus, to re-establish the society and avoid further confusion, they hid the truth and enshrined the Sword Saint as a hero who defeated an evil force.

Samura and Iori in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

After narrating the events of the Seitei War, Yura delivers a Prophecy to Samura. According to Yura in Kagurabachi chapter 72, as long as the Sword Saint remains alive, the Malediction will occur once again in the "near future" in this country. That's why, he wants Samura to do a job. Following that, the chapter shows Iori walking out of a door behind his father.

As soon as Iori steps outside, Yura teleports from the scene. Having overheard their talk, Iori asks Samura about the "calamity." She asks him whether he has to go somewhere once again. The blind swordsman assures her daughter that he's not going anywhere.

Kagurabachi chapter 72: Samura goes to the Kamunabi

Yura, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Concerned about the prophecy, Seiichi Samura heads to the Kamunabi headquarters and talks to one of the higher-ups about it. The higher-up wonders how someone, who's not even a core Kamunabi member and the nation's highest echelon, knows about such highly confidential truth.

Samura speculates the man was involved back then somehow. However, he couldn't recognize his voice and scent. In any case, the higher-up akins the "Prophecy" to the dram of a Monk of Tenrakuin. In other words, he calls it a sort of divination with no clear evidence - a possible disaster.

Samura then thinks that the prophecy might come true. However, the Kamunabi higher-up assures Samrua that to prevent such a thing from happening, the organization has kept the Sword Saint deep underground and has isolated the Shinuchi Enchanted Blade in a separate place with heavy seals.

Samura and the Kamunabi sorcerer (Image via Shueisha)

Yet even then, as long as the Sword Saint and the Shinuchi remain in the world, one cannot brush off the Prophecy's possibility. To extinguish it completely, the best course of action is to execute the Sword Saint. However, the Kamunabi higher-up reminds Samura that it's not possible.

According to Kagurabachi chapter 72, the Eternal Contracts (Life-Long Contracts) were immensely intricate for Kunishige Rokuhira to prepare. It would have been difficult to enact multiple spells at once. That's why, Kunishige used Shinuchi as the Eternal Contract's core and assigned it to his most trusted ally, the Sword Saint.

The Eternal Contract used a Master-Slave configuration, with the Shinuchi acting as the parental figure. The other Enchanted Blades were linked to the Shinuchi's Eternal Contract. In other words, Kagurabachi chapter 72 reveals that if the Sword Saint were to die, the bodies of the other sword bearers would deteriorate, and within days, they would perish too.

The concept of the Eternal Contract (Image via Shueisha)

The Contracted sword bearers knowingly took that risk. However, they couldn't anticipate their comrade becoming an enemy. Thus, the Kamunabi doesn't want to execute the Sword Saint as it will kill the other heroes. Yet, Samura remains apprehensive. The Kamunabi higher-up realizes that Samura is acting like that because of his daughter's future.

However, he tells him to rest easy and leave everything to the Kamunabi. As long as the Sword Saint and the Shinuchi are locked away, there's no need to sacrifice the other sword bearers' lives. Kagurabachi chapter 72 then focuses on the Kamunabi sorcerer, who reminds Samura how they are the true heroes.

Iori Samura at the dojo (Image via Shueisha)

After that, the narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 72 shifts the focus to the dojo, where Iori comprehensively defeats a boy in a sparring competition. Interestingly, she keeps her eyes closed and mimics her father's movements. The chapter ends with Iori vowing to become the "best fighter ever" to protect her father.

Conclusion

From a narrative perspective, Kagurabachi chapter 72 was perhaps one of the most important issues in the manga. The chapter revealed the all-important facts about the Seitei War, including the Sword Saint's sins.

Additionally, the chapter revealed Kunishige Rokuhira's skills as a blacksmith, who dexterously created the Eternal Contract system. Moreover, the chapter confirmed that the Sword Saint was Kunishige's most trusted ally. Therefore, it remains to be seen if Takeru Hokazono drops more lore on the Sword Saint.

