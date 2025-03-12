Gachiakuta chapter 131: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 131 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, due to the differences in global time zones, most readers outside Japan can access the chapter on March 18, 2025. Considering the official staff or Kei Urana hasn't announced a break yet, manga lovers can enjoy the chapter on Kodansha's K Manga service next week.

The previous chapter saw Amo formally join the Cleaners to hone her skills as a Healer. Although Enjin was unsure about Amo's joining the team, he eventually accepted it since it was the commander's decision. Besides that, the chapter focused on Zanka and Hyo, who are likely to go to the Doll's Festival.

Gachiakuta chapter 131 release date and time

Rudo and others, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 131 will be released on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in most regions, while the same chapter will be accessible in Japan on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 12 am JST, due to the varying time zones.

Below are the release dates and timings for Gachiakuta chapter 131, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, March 18, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, March 19, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, March 19, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 131?

Amo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Manga lovers and fans of Kei Urana can read Gachiakuta chapter 131 on Kodansha's K Manga platform, which is accessible as a web version and app.

However, the service is only limited to the USA, Canada, Singapore, New Zealand, Philippines, India, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Mexico, Taiwan, and Brazil. That said, fans must purchase coins to access the chapters on this service.

Gachiakuta chapter 130 recap

The chapter, titled Preparation, begins with Rudo reacting to Amo's joining the Cleaners. He's not able to understand how Amo is a "Healer of Hearts." In fact, Enjin wonders how Amo was allowed to join the team. At this moment, Amo reveals that the Cleaners' commander, Corvus, has allowed her to be at the Cleaners' frontlines.

Apparently, Amo's powers can heal others. However, since it's imperfect, the commander thinks it's ideal for her to stay in front and experience various feelings and emotions. Semiu assures Enjin that Amo is safe. She feels that it's wise for her to be with the Cleaners, especially if the Raiders are plotting to do something with the Watchman series.

Rudo, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Meanwhile, Rudo realizes that his friends, Follo and Amo, have found what they want to do. As such, he wants to do his part and go to the Doll Fest, and find out the clues to the Watchman series that Kudo told him about. On the other hand, Enjin and others ask Amo whether she can remember her captor.

However, Amo says that the visions are still hazy to her. It's almost as if someone has scribbled all over memories with a pen. Yet, Corvus has told her that her memories might return if she stays with the Cleaners. Elsewhere, Tamsy thinks that he needs some sort of a catalyst if he wants to get Rudo back to his original role.

Tamsy and Corvus in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

He's glad that he could join Rudo on the earlier job since that helped him come up with a brilliant plan. After that, the chapter shows Tamsy entering Corvus' room. Meanwhile, in the abandoned city of Klutess town, Zanka wields his vital instrument to bring down an enormous Trash Beast.

However, he thinks that it's still not enough. At this moment, Dear and Bro hand over the Doll Festival's poster to Zanka, urging him to attend the event. Although they won't be able to go, Dear and Bro think that it'll be a good opportunity for Zanka to behold all sorts of vital instruments.

Zanka, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Meanwhile, Hyo appears strange in the chapter. She wants to do a job that stimulates her hippocampus. The chapter ends with Hyo staring at the Doll Festival's poster.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 131? (speculative)

Hyo, as seen in the latest chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Given how the latest issue ended, Gachiakuta chapter 131 will likely properly begin the Doll Festival arc. The latest chapter has perfectly set up the arc, with Follo and Amo joining the Cleaners. At the same time, it seems Hyo and Zanka will play a crucial role in the arc.

Therefore, Gachiakuta chapter 131 could also show Rudo preparing for the festival. At the same time, the chapter may include more of his moments with Amo. In addition, the chapter might focus on Tamsy, who may have a plan set up for the Doll Festival.

