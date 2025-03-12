Kagurabachi chapter 72 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 72 is set to be released on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 16th issue for 2025, as per the Shueisha-affiliated MANGA Plus website. However, due to the differences in time zones, most manga enthusiasts can enjoy the chapter on March 16, 2025.

Ad

The previous chapter revealed Iori's sealed memories in the form of flashback. It was shown how she developed a close bond with her father, Seiichi Samura, during the time her mother was hospitalized. At the same time, the chapter saw Iori's mother, who died due to a terminal illness. Given how the chapter ended, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Kagurabachi chapter 72.

Kagurabachi chapter 72 release date and time

Chihiro and the Masumi in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus site, Kagurabachi chapter 72 will be released on Monday, March 17, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's #16 issue. Yet, because of the differences in global time zones, the chapter will be available for most readers' perusal early on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Below are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi chapter 72, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, March 16, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, March 17, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, March 17, 2025

12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 72?

Iori and her father (Image via Shueisha)

Manga lovers across the globe can enjoy reading Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 72 on multiple Shueisha-based platforms, like the MANGA Plus site, MANGA Plus app, the Shonen Jump+ app, and the VIZ Media site.

Ad

However, fans can only access the first and the latest three chapters for free on these platforms, except on the Shonen Jump+ application, which requires a monetary subscription to access every chapter. Moreover, fans will need a subscription to read beyond the free chapters on MANGA Plus.

Kagurabachi chapter 71 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

The chapter, titled, Contest, kicks off with a flashback scene, revealing Iori's memories from nine years ago. Iori's father, Seiichi Samura, arrives at his former wife, Inori's home after learning that she has fainted. However, Iori doesn't recollect him at all and rather stares at him with hostile eyes.

Inori mentions that it's to be expected since he's never around. The memories then shift to Inori at the hospital, requesting Samura to take care of Iori til she gets better. Although Seiichi Samura doesn't want to do it, Inori reminds him of his duties. Samura then takes Iori to a dojo and introduces her to everyone.

Ad

Iori, Inori, and Seiichi Samura (Image via Shueisha)

They all tell Iori about her father's heroics in the Seitei War. However, Iori is least bothered about such tales. Rather, she badmouths Samura for abandoning her mother. Yet, gradually they develop a bond. Iori begins practicing kendo and mimics Samura's blindness. She charges at his father with her eyes closed.

Ad

At the same time, the duo engages in cooking competitions to see who can make the tastiest meal. Iori even makes her mother try some of their cooking. However, the happiness doesn't last long as Inori dies. The chapter reveals that Inori was suffering from an incurable disease.

Seiichi Samura consoles his daughter (Image via Shueisha)

Sometime before her death, she urges Samura to take care of their daughter. A panel then shows Iori breaking down in tears after her mother's funeral. Samura hesitates at first but eventually puts his arms around her. Sometime after, Yura visits Samura's house.

Ad

He says that he has come to talk to him about the sins the Enchanted Blade wielders have committed. At the same time, Yura mentions that a disaster will befall the country as a result of that sin. The chapter ends with a terrifying panel, showing a city in ruins due to the Shinuchi's powers.

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 72? (speculative)

The horrific scene of a ruined city, as seen in chapter 71 (Image via Shueisha)

Considering the way the latest chapter ended, Kagurabachi chapter 72 will likely return to the present and show Iori reacting to the sealed memories that have returned to her. There's a possibility that Iori knew Chihiro in the past since her memories were sealed after Kunishige's death.

Ad

Chihiro might have been unaware of Iori primarily due to the seal, which affects others as well. Therefore, Kagurabachi chapter 72 could show an interesting situation between Iori and Chihiro. In addition, the chapter might reveal Hiruhiko's status, who has been cut down by Chihiro in chapter 70.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback