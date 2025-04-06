Kagurabachi chapter 74: Samura's descent from the sky sets up a three-way Enchanted Blade battle

Kagurabachi chapter 74 was released on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #19. The chapter saw an extension of the flashback, which revealed Yura's conversation with Samura after Kunishige Rokuhira's death. In addition, the chapter sets up the highly anticipated father-daughter reunion.

The previous chapter extended the flashback and showcased Samura and Iori's father-daughter bond. Iori enrolled in a school and tried to live like a normal schoolgirl. However, Yura spread the word about the Seitei War's truth, including the Sword Saint's sins. As a result, many students started bullying Iori. Eventually, Samura decided to send Iori to Inori's sister to ensure she lived a secure life.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 74.

Kagurabachi chapter 74: Yura and Samura's conversation reveals the latter's grave sin

Picking up the events from the previous chapter, Kagurabachi chapter 74, titled Dawn, begins with Samura receiving a call from Kamunabi, informing him about Kunishige Rokuhira's murder. They also mention how the perpetrators have stolen all the Enchanted Blades, and as a result, the Contracted Sword bearers are in danger.

The Kamunabi adds that they will send bodyguards soon so that Samura can be at the headquarters immediately. At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 74, Samura hears the doorbell ring. He opens the door and finds Yura standing there, with corpses of the Kamunabi bodyguards lying outside.

Yura casually asks Samura whether he remembers him. Seeing the corpses outside, Samura asks Yura whether he's part of the organization that killed Kunishige. Yura then formally introduces himself as a Hishaku. Samura realizes that Yura is here to kill the Sword Bearers.

Yura and Samura (Image via Shueisha)

Yura replies, saying that he has already disposed of one (he's referring to the former Cloud Gouger user. However, the Hishaku has met its quota since they have limited manpower. That's why Yura has come to negotiate with Samura. Kagurabachi chapter 74 then shifts to Samura, who wonders whether Yura will kill him if he declines.

However, the Hishaku's leader feels Samura will cooperate as he understands the impending doom. At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 74, Samura becomes slightly furious at Yura. He doesn't want to follow his prophecy because as long as the seal on the Shinuchi is intact, the stability will be maintained. In other words, he holds Yura and his group responsible for interfering with the stability.

The Sword Saint in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

The narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 74 then shifts the focus to Yura, who recalls how the flowers caused by the Shinuchi's Malediction bloom to this date on the small island. Normally, they should have been dissipated after the sword was sheathed. However, the fact that they haven't means the Sword Master's Bloodlust hasn't waned even after the war.

Moreover, the Sword Saint and the Shinuchi have already shattered everything within the realms of possibility once. Therefore, they could shatter Samura's version of "stability" easily. That's why, instead of eliminating that possibility, the Contracted Sword Bearers continue denying the danger and complacently live their lives, hiding the truth.

Yura calls it Samura's greatest sin. After that, Kagurabachi chapter 74 reveals that Yura intends to execute the Sword Master and wield the Shinuchi. Since the Sword Saint awakened the Shinuchi's True Realms as Malediction, Yura intends to end that Malediction. Shortly after that, Yura asks Samura whether his daughter is not around.

Yura tells Samura his sin (Image via Shueisha)

Samura says that being with him only brought her pain. Thus, Yura offers him a chance to atone for his sins. In a monologue, Samura feels that it's difficult to read Yura's true intentions. However, he knows that nothing can come good with letting the Hishaku roam free with the Enchanted Blades.

At the same time, he remembers that the possibility of another Malediction exists, as long as the Sword Master lives. That's how he ends up joining hands with the Hishaku and looks forward to the future.

Kagurabachi chapter 74: Chihiro vs. Hiruhiko brings back Samura

Iori, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

The narrative for Kagurabachi chapter 74 then focuses on Iori's thoughts as she narrates how she lived her life under Kamunabi and her aunt's care after Kunishige Rokuhira's demise. Six months later, she meets Rou and others from the Masumi group, who urge her to come with them. Rou mentions how they will overwrite every trace of Iori's being to ensure she lives an ordinary life with a new identity.

The long flashback sequence ends with Iori's monologue, where she recollects every moment she spent as Seiichi Samura's daughter. In one of her memories, she reads a note from her father, who apologizes to her for causing her nothing but pain. Kagurabachi chapter 74 then returns to the present and shows Iori recollecting her thoughts.

Rou cannot believe that the seal has completely been undone. Meanwhile, Toto assists Hiruhiko, whom Chihiro Rokuhira has slashed. Hiruhiko checks his wounded arm and feels his sword has softened the blow. That's why he doesn't need any treatment. He then asks Toto for his Enchanted Blades.

Chihiro vs. Hiruhiko in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, the mobs charge at Iori, who dexterously defends herself. Chihiro asks her whether Samura taught her swordsmanship. Iori says she has learned from her father indeed, but it's her first time holding a real blade. Yet, since she keeps her eyes closed, it doesn't affect her much.

Following that in Kagurabachi chapter 74, Iori recalls how she always wanted to get stronger since she was separated from her father. Iori thinks she can finally be with her father if she becomes strong enough. She asks Chihiro whether the sky has become dark as a result of her father. She also discovers from Chihiro how her father is watching them.

Chihiro thinks it could be true since the seal has come off. However, he tells Iori that Samura won't likely come to find her now because he's on a mission. Iori then wonders whether her feelings are truly meaningless and won't reach her father. At this moment, Chihiro Rokuhira remembers Rou's words on how Samura will surely kill him the next time he uses Enten.

Samura returns in Kagurabachi chapter 74 (Image via Shueisha)

On the other side in Kagurabachi chapter 74, Toto reminds Hiruhiko that Samura will surely come after him if he wields the Enchanted Blade. Even though Hiruhiko has learned swordsmanship, Toto doesn't feel he can take on Samura with his current condition.

However, it doesn't matter to the boy because he senses that Chihiro will bring out his sword. Elsewhere, Chihiro tells Iori that her feelings for Samura aren't meaningless. Kagurabachi chapter 74 then shows Chihiro and Hiruhiko wielding their Enchanted Blades at the same time.

As soon as they unsheath their blades, the sky clears up. Kagurabachi chapter 74 ends with Seiichi Samura descending from the sky with jet-black wings akin to a fallen angel.

