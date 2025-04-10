Gachiakuta chapter 134: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 134 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, due to the time zone differences, many manga enthusiasts can read the chapter on April 15, 2025. Considering the official staff hasn't confirmed or announced a break yet, interested readers can access the chapter next week on Kodansha's K Manga platform.

In the previous chapter, Rudo and others commenced their search for the White Crow. However, after a fruitless search for a while, they decide to head to the auditorium on Riyio's suggestion. On the other hand, the chapter revealed why Hell Guard members attended the Doll Festival. Considering how the chapter ended on a cliffhanger, fans cannot wait for the release of Gachiakuta chapter 134.

Gachiakuta chapter 134 release date and time

Rudo, as seen in the anime (Image via Bones Films)

As per Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 134 will be released on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in most countries, while the same chapter will be available on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to varying time zones.

Here are the release dates and timings for Gachiakuta chapter 134, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 134?

Kyoka, as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

Interested readers can read Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 134 on Kodansha's K Manga service, which is accessible as both app and web version.

However, the service is only available in the USA, Mexico, Singapore, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, and Brazil so far. Manga lovers need to purchase coins to read the chapter.

Gachiakuta chapter 133 recap

Gachiakuta chapter 133 begins with Rudo desperately searching for the White Crow among the large crowd gathered at the Doll Festival. However, he cannot identify anyone resembling a "White Crow." Riyo wonders if the Crow is inside the main event hall since that's where the event's main event will take place.

As such, the group heads for the auditorium. Meanwhile, Zanka is wondering why his brother is at the festival. The chapter then delves into a flashback scene, where Kyoka and others from the Hell Guard are seen interrogating a man. The anonymous man is a sacrificial pawn used by an unknown figure who wants to become the new ruler of the "World."

Rudo searches for the White Crow (Image via Kodansha)

Apparently, a "Terrorist device" has been planted at the Doll Festival. Yet, Kyoka doesn't quite know the full picture yet. That's why she has come to the festival to uncover the perpetrator's secret operation. Back to the present, Rudo asks Zanka about the Hell Guards. Zanka mentions that, like the Cleaners, who specialize in exterminating the Trash Beasts, the Hell Guards crack down on human beings.

He warns Rudo to stay away from the Hell Guard. Rudo further learns about Zanka's siblings and how they are elite members of the Hell Guard. He wonders why the boy then joined the Cleaners. Meanwhile, the group reaches the auditorium, where a cheerful girl named Wing gives them tickets to Too Lily's concert.

Enjin, Riyo, and Rudo (Image via Kodansha)

According to the chapter, Too Lily is recognized as the Queen of Entertainment in the Ground. She's a diva-like figure who enchants the audience with her songs, magic tricks, and all sorts of performances. Enjin and Riyo are on cloud nine to hear that Too Lily will be performing the festival's opening act.

As Rudo enters the auditorium with Enjin and others, he notices a magical white crow flying by. The crowd erupts in joy as Too Lily takes the stage. Gachiakuta chapter 133 ends with Too Lily gracing everyone with her presence at the Doll Festival.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 134? (speculative)

Too Lily, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Given how the latest chapter ended, Gachiakuta chapter 134 will likely show Rudo witnessing Too Lily's performance. There's a possibility that she might be connected to the "White Crow" the boy is searching for, since she summoned a flock of magical white crows in her opening act.

However, it will be interesting to see how Rudo approaches her, considering she's a celebrity figure. In addition, Gachiakuta chapter 134 may show Kyoka and others searching for the "Terrorist Device" the man spoke of.

