Gachiakuta chapter 133: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 133 is set to be released on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, due to the differences in time zones, many manga readers can access the chapter on April 8, 2025. Since the official staff hasn't announced a delay yet, interested readers can read the chapter next week on Kodansha's K Manga service.

The previous chapter officially kicked off the Doll Festival, with Rudo and others arriving at the South Ward city. The chapter featured an interesting conversation between Fu and Amo, where the latter asked the boy why he hadn't joined the Cleaners as an official member. Besides, the chapter saw Zanka's siblings arrive at the festival.

Gachiakuta chapter 133 release date and time

Rudo, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

According to Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 133 will be released on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in most regions, and on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to the varying time zones.

Below are the release dates and timings for Gachiakuta chapter 133, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, April 8, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, April 9, 2025 12:30 AM

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 133?

Enjin, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Manga lovers and fans of Kei Urana can read Gachiakuta chapter 133 on Kodansha's K Manga platform, which is available as a web and app service. However, the service is only limited to the USA, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, India, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, and Brazil.

Fans must note that the K-Manga service operates on purchasing coins. As such, interested readers can buy coins to read Gachiakuta chapter 133 on this platform.

Gachiakuta chapter 132 recap

Gachiakuta chapter 132, titled The Doll Festival, begins with reporter Mymo officially opening the Doll Festival. He mentions how there will be a surprise waiting for everyone at the end of the event. Meanwhile, Rudo and others arrive at the festival, which is held in Shumina City, "Andio," located in South Ward.

The Doll Festival features ornate booths and displays lined up to provide entertainment. Rudo is mesmerized by the flamboyance the festival has to offer. However, he recalls how he needs to locate the "White Crow" to get the next clue on the Choker Maker. However, with so many people attending the festival, he doesn't know where to begin his search.

Fu, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Meanwhile, Enjin appears quieter than his usual jolly self. He recalls his conversation with Semiu, who asked why he took in a stranger like Rudo and began to care for him. However, he finally breaks the silence and reminds Zanka and Riyo about their mission of locating the White Crow.

Meanwhile, Amo asks Fu why he's still working as a Cleaner on a trial basis and won't join the organization. Fu says it's because no one has "ordered" him to. Amo then wonders whether Fu can never do anything without being ordered. At this moment, Fu realizes something - Amo has never made a decision for herself that turned out to be a massive mistake.

Goka and Zanka (Image via Kodansha)

On the other side of the spectrum, Zanka notices a familiar figure approaching. Gachiakuta chapter 132 ends with Zanka's elder brother, Goka, and elder sister, Kiyoka, arriving at the Doll Festival, with the Hell Guard.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 133? (speculative)

Kiyoka and her Hell Guard team (Image via Kodansha)

Given how the latest issue ended, Gachiakuta chapter 133 will likely explore the Hell Guard's reason for attending the Doll Festival. Moreover, the chapter will likely mark an interesting reunion between Zanka and his siblings.

Kiyoka, who happens to be the Captain of Hell Guard's Red Horn company, wants her team to apprehend a "Target." Besides the narrative concerning the Hell Guard, Gachiakuta chapter 133 should also show Rudo continuing his search for the White Crow.

