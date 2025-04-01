Kagurabachi Chapter 74 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi Chapter 74 is set to be released on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 19th issue, according to the official MANGA Plus site. However, because of the differences in time zones, the chapter will be available on April 6, 2025, for many manga readers' perusal.

The previous chapter continued the flashback moments and revealed more facts concerning Samura and Iori's relationship. It was revealed how Yura, the Hishaku's leader, spread word about the Sword Saint's sins in the country. As a result, Samura's neighbors developed resentment toward him, and Iori faced constant bullying in her school.

Worried about Iori's future, Samura severed ties with her and sent her to Inori's sister. Considering how the chapter ended, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in Kagurabachi Chapter 74.

Kagurabachi Chapter 74 release date and time

Chihiro Rokuhira in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

As per Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi Chapter 74 will be released on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #19 (2025). International manga readers can access the chapter early on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Below are the release dates and timings for Kagurabachi Chapter 74, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, April 7, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 7, 2025

12:30 AM

Where to read Kagurabachi Chapter 74?

Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Manga readers can officially enjoy reading Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi Chapter 74 on several Shueisha-affiliated platforms, like the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus application, the official VIZ Media site, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

However, only the first and the latest three chapters can be read for free on the aforementioned services, barring the Shonen Jump+ app, which needs a subscription to access every chapter. Likewise, interested readers can access all chapters of this manga on MANGA Plus with a monetary subscription.

Kagurabachi Chapter 73 recap

The chapter begins with Samura talking to one of his acquaintances at the dojo about Iori's school. Samura is worried about his daughter's school life. However, the other person assures him that it will be fine. He even mentions how Iori and his son go to the same class.

At the same time, the person tells Samura that Iori will quickly settle in since it's a small town with not many kids around. Following that, a panel shows Samura talking to his late wife's picture about how Iori has started school. Samura mentions how he still worries about her.

Even though she has kept her mother's last name, everyone knows her as Samura's daughter. On the other hand, Iori begins to enjoy her classes at school. She mentions how she learned about Samura in class. As a result, she received everyone's recognition.

Samura and Iori (Image via Shueisha)

Yet, slowly, Samura's apprehensions about Iori's future come true. One day, while returning home from school with Iori, Samura observes heaps of trash lying outside their home. The chapter reveals that the Hishaku's leader, Yura, has spread word about the Sword Saint's original sins. He wanted to unravel the real image of the "heroes."

As a result, many of Samura's neighbors began to perceive him as a "serial killer." Not only Samura but also Iori begins to get bullied at her school for being "Samura's daughter." Yet, she doesn't tell anything to Samura, in case he leaves her. However, Samura eventually learns everything. Fearing for his daughter's future, he sends her to Inori's sister.

Iori, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

After that, the chapter shifts the focus to another flashback memory where Chihiro visits Samura's house with Shiba. During a conversation with Samura, Shiba reveals how he has heard everything about the Malediction and the Prophecy from the Kamunabi sorcerer.

Thus, Samura counts on Shiba to protect Kunishige. Yet, it didn't happen, as a panel later, the chapter shows Samura receiving the news of Kunishige Rokuhira's death.

What to expect in Kagurabachi Chapter 74? (speculative)

Samura receives news of Kunishige's death (Image via Shueisha)

Considering how the latest issue ended, Kagurabachi Chapter 74 might finally return to the present and show Iori and Samura's dual reactions to their retrieved memories. As a result, it will be interesting if Samura arrives at the Hotel.

This way, the chapter might show the father-daughter reunion. There's another possibility that Kagurabachi Chapter 74 could show how Samura negotiated with the Hishaku.

