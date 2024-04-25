On Thursday, April 25, 2024, Kagurabachi manga's official color page for Weekly Shonen Jump issue #22-23 was leaked. The illustration features not only Chihiro Rokuhira but other important characters such as Shiba, Hiyuki, Hakuri, Kyora Sazanami, and the Tou.

Interestingly, the picture has finally unveiled the color schemes for Shiba, Hiyuki, and the Sazanami family. According to the illustration, Shiba has blonde hair, while Hiyuki has dark black hair. The Sazanami family, including Hakuri, flaunts white hair.

The color page hypes up the ongoing Rakuzaichi arc of the Kagurabachi manga.

Kagurabachi manga's colored illustration for Weekly Shonen Jump 22–23 was leaked on Thursday, April 25, 2024, ahead of its official release on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 12 AM JST. It was earlier revealed that the manga would get consecutive center-color pages in the magazine's 22–23 and 24 issues.

Unlike the previous color pages, where the author focused only on the protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, the latest illustration features other characters, such as Shiba, Hiyuki, Hakuri, the Tou, and the Sazanami clan's head, Kyora Sazanami.

Notably, the new colored illustration introduces fans to the official color schemes for the other important characters besides Chihiro Rokuhira, revealing that Shiba has blonde hair while Hiyuki Kagari flaunts dark hair.

Kyora Sazanami, as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

Aside from them, the illustration showcases the Sazanami family members, who all have white hair as well as gray-colored eyes. The colored poster also shows Kyora Sazanami wearing a dark suit and a golden tie.

Moreover, the streaks of his sorcery powers are illustrated in black. Shiba, on the other hand, is seen wearing an off-white shirt, while Hiyuki Kagari sports her black jacket. The illustration has also revealed that Shiba's full name is Togo Shiba. In other words, Shiba is not his first name, but his title.

Aside from the color schemes, the latest center color page for Kagurabachi manga resembles an old-school Japanese movie poster. Some fans have also compared the poster with John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum's Japanese poster.

Considering the author, Takeru Hokazono, is a big fan of the John Wick franchise and Tarantino's films, the movie poster might be a direct influence from those. Additionally, the latest illustration may serve as the official poster for the ongoing Rakuzaichi arc in the manga.

Chihiro Rokuhira as seen in the manga (Image via Takeru Hokazono/Shueisha)

The new color page for Kagurabachi manga has finally given fans what they wanted for a long time: the official colors for other characters except Chihiro Rokuhira and Genichi Sojo.

Although the latest illustration hasn't revealed the color schemes for Hinao or Char, fans can expect them to be unveiled soon. Considering the illustration chose Rakuzaichi as the main theme, it makes sense why Char and Hinao aren't there (they take a backseat in this arc).

