Kagurabachi chapter 75 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 75 is scheduled to be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's 20th issue, as per the official MANGA Plus website. However, due to the time zone differences, many fans outside Japan can access the chapter on April 13, 2025.

Ad

The previous chapter focused on Yura and Samura's conversation following Kunishige Rokuhira's death. Yura wanted to form a pact with Samura to eliminate the Sword Saint, the root of all their troubles. Additionally, the chapter shifted back to the present, focusing on Iori as she wondered whether her feelings for her father were meaningless.

Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira wanted to reunite Iori with her father. So, he wielded Enten one more time to ensure Samura would arrive. Given how the chapter ended with a cliffhanger, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Kagurabachi chapter 75.

Ad

Trending

Kagurabachi chapter 75 release date and time

Seiichi Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform, Kagurabachi chapter 75 will be released on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #20. Manga lovers from many countries can read the chapter on Sunday, April 13, 2025, due to the varying time zones.

Ad

Here are the release dates and times for Kagurabachi chapter 75, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, April 13, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, April 14, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, April 14, 2025

12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 75?

Iori, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts looking to read Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 75 can do so on multiple Shueisha-affiliated platforms, including the MANGA Plus website, the MANGA Plus app, the VIZ Media website, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Ad

However, only the first and the latest three chapters are available for free on these services, except on the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a subscription to read all chapters. Furthermore, readers must subscribe to the MANGA Plus service to read beyond the six free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 74 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

The chapter begins with Seiichi Samura receiving a call from the Kamunabi organization, who inform him about Kunishige's murder. In addition, they reveal that all Enchanted Blades have been stolen, which has put the contracted sword bearers' lives in danger. The Kamunabi adds that they are sending bodyguards to pick up Samura, as they urgently need him at the headquarters.

At this moment, the doorbell rings. Samura opens the door and finds a familiar figure from the past, with corpses lying on the ground. Samura recognizes the man as Yura, who introduces himself as a Hishaku member and the perpetrator behind Kunishige's murder. In a conversation with Samura, Yura reveals that the threat of the Sword Saint will remain as long as he lives.

Ad

Yura and Samura in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Since the Sword Saint and his Shinuchi surpassed all expectations in the war, there will always remain a possibility that he will shatter Kamunabi's seals on the Enchanted Blade and initiate the Malediction yet again. Moreover, Yura recalls how Shinuchi's flowers bloom to date on the small island.

Ad

Normally, those Spiritual Energy fueled flowers should have been dissipated after the war. Yet, the fact that they remain is proof of Sword Saint's tainted will, which still longs for destruction. After talking to Yura, Samura realizes that he must align with the Hishaku for the greater future.

Following that, the chapter's focus shifts to Iori, who recollects the moments she spent with her father, Seiichi Samura. The chapter then finally returns to the present, where Iori showcases her skills to block the assassins' attacks. On the other hand, Toto assists Hiruhiko, who is gravely wounded. Hiruhiko asks Toto to hand over his Enchanted Blade.

Ad

Chihiro vs. Hiruhiko in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Iori finds out that his father, Seiichi Samura's, memories must have also returned since the seal is broken. However, Chihiro says he might not come to meet her since he has a mission to do (to kill the Enchanted Blade wielders). Iori then wonders whether her feelings are meaningless.

Ad

At this moment, Chihiro remembers Rou's warning that Samura will surely kill him the next time he wields Enten. Yet, the boy wants to unite Iori with her father. Chihiro Rokuhira then unsheathes Enten. Interestingly, Hiruhiko does the same, as he wants to fight Chihiro on an equal footing. As soon as they wield their blades, the dark sky disappears. The chapter ends with Samura descending from the sky, wielding Tobiume.

Ad

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 75? (speculative)

Samura returns in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given how the latest issue ended on an enticing cliffhanger, Kagurabachi chapter 75 will likely show a three-way Enchanted Blade battle between Chihiro, Hiruhuko, and Samura. Most importantly, the chapter is expected to showcase a reunion between Samura and his daughter, Iori, who desperately wants to see him.

Ad

It remains to be seen whether Samura's emotions will overwhelm him, making him momentarily forget his mission. Moreover, Kagurabachi chapter 75 may finally reveal Hiruhiko's Enchanted Blade, Kumeyuri's powers.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More