Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers: Kumeyuri's powers are revealed as Samura goes on the offensive

Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers, released on Friday, April 11, 2025, were expected to showcase Samura's stance against Chihiro and Hiruhiko. Interestingly, the blind swodsman chose to take the offensive route as he showcased his Tobimune's moves. As a result, Hiruhiko teased Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade's true might. The official chapter releases on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump.

The previous chapter extended the flashback sequence and showed a conversation between Yura and Samura after Kunishige Rokuhira's death. Yura convinced Samura that the Sword Saint could surpass any assurity he (Samura) spoke of. Therefore, it was imperative to eliminate him to negate the possibility of another Malediction.

In addition, the chapter returned to the present and saw Iori wonder whether her feelings won't ever reach his father. As such, Chihiro decided to wield his Enchanted Blade, knowing well that that would invite Samura to their location. On the other hand, Hiruhiko chose to wield the Kumeyuri blade, despite knowing that Samura might kill him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 75.

Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers show the illusionary powers of Kumeyuri and tease Hishaku's attack at Kamunabi HQ

Hiruhiko, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to the Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers, the chapter is titled Illusion.

The alleged Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers begin with Samura descending from the sky, wielding his Enchanted Blade, Tobimune. His jet black wings disappear, leaving only the crow feathers around. Iori looks at Samura, who exudes a calm and fearsome aura.

Toto senses Samura's murderous intent and suggests to Hiruhiko that they should run away. However, Hiruhiko feels Samura's stance might change since his daughter his here. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers show something unexpected. Samura decapitates Hiruhiko and Toto in a fraction of a second. Hiruhiko could barely react to Samura's onslaught as his head fell to the ground.

Samura's actions leave Iori shell-shocked. Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers reveal that Samura can perceive his surroundings through his fluttering feathers while using Tobimune. Chihiro recalls the Tobimune blade having an ability called Crow that lets the wielder exchange its place with its feathers.

Samura descends from the sky (Image via Shueisha)

That's how Samura holds the rank of being the fastest Enchanted Blade wielder. As a response to the blind swordsman's onslaught, Chihiro Rokuhira demonstrates Kuro: Shred. Meanwhile, Samura senses Iori and asks Rou whether the seal on her has completely come off. After a brief pause, Rou says that Iori has broken the seal all by herself.

Samura then orders Rou to re-seal Iori's memories. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers shift the focus to Iori, who lashes out at her father for not listening to her words even after such a long time. Samura can only greet his teeth, as he doesn't know how to respond.

Just then, Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers show Hiruhiko's decapitated head incomprehensibly talking. On the other side, the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade on Hiruhiko's hands melts like liquid, and the Hishaku sorcerer fades into nothingness. The sight leaves Samura and others perplexed. Interestingly, the room where they are starts to wobble like an illusionary scape.

Kumeyuri's Geisha in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers then show a panel, where two Geisha figures pour sake onto a bowl. According to the chapter, one of the powers of Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade, called En, allows the wielder to create hallucinations by one's intoxication. Apparently, Hiruhiko drew his blade first and activated the ability beforehand.

In other words, what Samura cut was only an illusion. In reality, Hiruhiko and Toto have escaped from the scene. Meanwhile, Samura seems to be at a loss. Chihiro cannot believe that the blind swordsman is falling behind. He wonders whether it's because of the fact that Iori is there.

Kumeyuri's intoxication reacts to Samura and Iori the most, while other swordsman, especially Chihiro, are seemingly unaffected. Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers then show Chihiro Rokuhira running toward Samura and urging him to protect his daughter first. Samura returns to his daughter and kills the Hishaku mobs surrounding her.

Chihiro vs. Hiruhiko in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira goes after Hiruhiko. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers shift the focus to Hiruhiko, who likes the power of the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade. Toto reminds Hiruhiko about his scars. Even though they aren't deep, Toto thinks that with Kumeyuri's ability, Hiruhiko can lose gracefully without pushing himself hard.

However, Hiruhiko wants to grab the opportunity and catch Samura's daughter, as they won't get a better opportunity. Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers then focus on Hiruhiko's conversation with Toto, where it's revealed that they have known each other for a while. The Kumeyuri user ends the conversation, saying that they won't run away.

Elsewhere, Chihiro uses his Kuro to scout Hiruhiko and Toto. Since Hiruhiko is still a novice at using an Enchanted Blade, Chihiro thinks Kumeyuri's range will be limited. Based on his knowledge of the blade, Chihiro speculates that Hiruhiko might be somewhere inside the hotel. Eventually, the Enten user locates the culprits. Meanwhile, Hiruhiko remains confident of winning the battle.

Yura and Samura (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers then show a fascinating panel, featuring Chihiro and Hiruhiko locking their blades. The Hishaku sorcerer asks Chihiro whether he's ready to kill each other for real. Chihiro says that he couldn't locate the sword before. Yet, now that it's in front of him, he can kill him without hesitation.

Meanwhile, in Tokyo, Yura and the Hishaku sorcerer wearing a hat prepare themselves to invade the Kamunabi headquarters, which lies underneath the ground they are standing on. Yura knows that Samura is currently their strongest weapon. Even then, they have no choice but to manipulate and destroy him to rake in the profit.

One of the keys to that would be the presence of Samura's daughter, Iori. Yet, depending on the combative situation in Kyoto, Yura feels they might have to launch a secondary arrow. Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers end with Yura and the other Hishaku sorcerer gearing up for a fierce fight.

Conclusion

Iori, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 75 spoilers have finally revealed the powers of Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade, which are based on illusions created by intoxication. While Hiruhiko is still a novice at handling an Enchanted Blade, he perfectly bamboozled Samura. However, Chihiro, with his experience, has caught up to Hiruhiko.

Therefore, it remains to be seen how the Hishaku sorcerer confronts the Enten user. On the other hand, the chapter teased Yura and the Hishaku's surprise attack at the Kamunabi headquarters. Yura knew that they needed another weapon to combat Samura, who would eventually go after them. That's why, he probably wanted to secure the Shinuchi blade first.

