Boruto: Two Blue Vortex finally reveals the name of Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan ability

Although the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 is still a few days away, spoilers for the manga have leaked online, revealing some crucial information about Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan.

As fans may recall, Sarada Uchiha first awakened her Mangekyo Sharingan at the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, after Eida used her Omnipotence Shinjutsu to swap Boruto and Kawaki's roles.

Since then, fans have eagerly awaited Sarada's activation of the dojutsu again in the Two Blue Vortex manga. With the previous chapter showcasing this moment, fans were excited to learn more about her Mangekyo Sharingan ability. Interestingly, the manga did not withhold information for too long.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 spoilers unveil the name for Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan

According to spoilers from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21, Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan ability is called "Oohirume" (大日孁). "大日孁" can be read as "Oohirume" or "Ohirutsuma," but it's not a term commonly found in modern or classical Japanese.

However, one can derive its meaning by breaking down the word. "Oohiru" (大日) translates to "Great Sun," while "tsuma" (孁) means wife or spouse. Therefore, "Ohirutsuma" can be interpreted as "Wife of the Great Sun." Regarding "Oohirume," since "me" (目) translates to eye, it is possible that "Oohirume" means "Great Sun Eye."

Nevertheless, fans will have to wait for the official chapter release to get confirmation.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given that the manga chapter featured Sarada Uchiha discussing her feelings for Boruto, it is likely that the awakened form of the dojutsu references him. She previously thought that her goal of becoming the Hokage could not be swayed by trivial matters like her feelings for Boruto. However, she now aims to see her feelings not as a weakness, but something to embrace.

Consequently, since Mitsuki referred to Boruto as his "sun," it's plausible that Sarada's eye could actually be a reference to him. Thus, the translation of the ability's name might mean "Wife of the Great Sun."

Sarada using her Mangekyo Sharingan ability on Ryu (Image via Shueisha)

"Oohirume" is another name for "Amaterasu." Amaterasu Oomikami, also known as Oohirume no Muchi no Kami, is the goddess of the sun in Japanese mythology, further supporting the "Wife of the Great Sun" theory.

What can Sarada Uchiha's "Oohirume" ability do?

While the manga has yet to confirm it, as suggested by the leaks, "Oohirume" possesses black hole-like properties. Any attack aimed at Sarada can get sucked by the ability. Additionally, the user is not limited to just one black sphere; they can create multiple portals. In the manga's latest chapter, Sarada is shown manifesting four black spheres.

Moreover, the user can seemingly target a victim to draw them in with the "Oohirume" ability. However, this power isn't restricted to that; the user can also enlarge the black spheres and use them to crush their opponents. This is further confirmed by the manga's latest spoilers, where Sarada utilized "Oohirume" to defeat the Human God Tree Ryu.

