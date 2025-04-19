This Boruto character spoiled Koji's "Perfect timeline" in Two Blue Vortex (and it's not Konohamaru)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 is set to be released on Monday, April 21, 2025. However, the manga's spoilers were leaked a few days before its official release. As revealed by the manga spoilers, everything was going as per Kashin Koji's "perfect timeline" when someone spoiled it.
As suggested by the manga's previous chapters, Kashin Koji knew what was set to happen in the Hidden Sand Village battles between the shinobi and the Human God Trees. Nevertheless, he refused to share the full intel with the protagonist to prevent Jura from confronting him.
Unfortunately, this secrecy did not work as one character could no longer put up with it and spoiled Kashin Koji's "perfect timeline." Surprisingly, this character wasn't Konohamaru.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.
Boruto spoiled Kashin Koji's "perfect timeline" in Two Blue Vortex
As revealed in the latest spoilers, Kashin Koji always knew about Yodo's imminent death against Ryu. While it was an unfortunate event, the development was necessary to trigger Sarada Uchiha's emotions, which would in turn help her activate her Mangekyo Sharingan.
Boruto was livid upon learning that Kashin Koji knew about Yodo's death but preferred to stay silent for the "perfect timeline." Thus, he asked Koji if there was really no way for Sarada to unlock her awakened dojutsu without anyone dying. Instead of giving a clear response, Koji told him that, had Boruto gone to the Hidden Sand Village to help his friends, Sarada would have never unlocked the Mangekyo Sharingan.
Right after, the protagonist questioned Kashin Koji about Konohamaru. While he was livid at Koji for hiding Yodo's fate, he knew time was of the essence and asked him if Konohamaru would be able to handle Matsuri himself.
Again, instead of giving a clear answer, Kashin Koji diverted from the topic, stating that Jura would kill Boruto if he left the hideout to help his friends. While Koji did not give him a clear answer, the protagonist realized that his sensei was soon set to face his doom. Thus, despite receiving multiple warnings from Koji about leaving their hideout, the protagonist used the Flying Thunder God Technique to reach the Hidden Sand Village.
Right after the protagonist reached the Hidden Sand Village, he approached Matsuri and cut her into pieces. This move did not sit well with Kashin Koji. This is because, as per all the futures he had foreseen, in every scenario where Boruto reached the Hidden Sand Village to help his friends, he met his end at the hands of Jura.
As fans would know, Boruto's presence was crucial for Kashin Koji to reach his "perfect timeline." Thus, endangering his life effectively meant that he was risking everything he had worked for. That said, while Koji believes that all had been lost, considering how Momoshiki Otsutsuki's foresight turned out wrong at the end of the Naruto Next Generations manga, there is a chance that the protagonist can survive the ordeal at hand.
