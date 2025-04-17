Boruto: Two Blue Vortex confirms Yodo's fate with chapter 21

Although Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 is scheduled to be released on April 21, 2025, the spoilers for it have already been released. Fortunately, the spoilers revealed that the Leaf-Sand alliance won, as Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan abilities successfully defeated Ryu. However, this victory came at the cost of a life.
In the previous chapter, Yodo suffered a fatal blow from Ryu and was knocked to the ground. Instead of asking for help, she encouraged Sarada to think differently, which led to the awakening of Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan. Even though Mitsuki tended to Yodo after getting liberated, it was too late, and she succumbed to her injuries.
Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.
Does Yodo die in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21?
Spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 21 began with Sarada's flashbacks as she revisited her most cherished memories. However, she eventually realized that her greatest weakness was her love for the protagonist. Consequently, she let it go, and the spoilers shifted back to the present, where Ryu was dumbstruck after witnessing Sarada's new powers.
Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan granted her the ability to control gravity, which she used to overpower a struggling Ryu. Even though the Shinju attempted to escape Sarada's control, it was ultimately reduced to dust as the Leaf-Sand alliance emerged victorious in their battle.
As the chapter focused on the Hidden Leaf Village, where Kashin Koji and Eida talked about Sarada's victory, it was revealed that the Uchiha child's awakening would not have been possible without Yodo's sacrifice.
In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 20, Mitsuki and Araya found themselves trapped in Ryu's Iron Sand as Yodo attempted to negotiate with the Shinju. However, Ryu immediately struck her aside with a blow that sent her flying. This suggested that the blow from Ryu was fatal, and Yodo required immediate medical attention.
However, instead of asking for help, Yodo prioritized trying to awaken Sarada's doujutsu by encouraging the Uchiha child to think of her loved ones. Although Sarada did awaken her Mangekyou Sharingan, Yodo could not survive and died on the spot.
After freeing Araya and Mitsuki from Ryu's Iron Sand, Sarada immediately called her fellow Hidden Leaf shinobi to tend to the injuries of Yodo and Araya. While it wasn't revealed in the chapter, Mitsuki might have found Yodo dead.
Final thoughts
Yodo's death might not be too hard to accept since she was only brought into the spotlight a few chapters ago. However, even with such a brief appearance, Yodo captured the attention of some fans thanks to her charming looks and innovative jutsu techniques.
The next installment of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex may showcase the reaction from Araya, who harbored romantic feelings for Yodo. Additionally, what's even more heartbreaking is that Shinki might return to learn that one of his best friends has died in battle.
