Boruto fans may already know Sarada's other Mangekyo ability (& it makes perfect sense)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 20 was released on March 19, 2025. The chapter answered the fandom's plea as Sarada finally used her Mangekyou Sharingan powers for the first time since her awakening. Her powers resembled Itachi's Susanoo powers, leading fans to think of what other abilities she might unlock. Just like Itachi, Sarada might unlock the powers of another Uchiha clan member.

As indicated by her current power to coagulate matter into a single point, Sarada might unlock the power to travel timespace. This power-up might combine Obito's Kamui and Sasuke's Rinnegan ability to travel across different time spaces.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinions.

Boruto: Exploring the new power-up that Sarada might awaken

Sarada using her Mangekyou Sharingan (Image via Mikio Ikemoto and Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto Two Blue Vortex saw the Leaf-Sand alliance getting overpowered by Ryu as Mitsuki and Araya were held captive through the antagonist's Iron Sand. Moreover, the fight continued, and Yodo was impaled by Ryu, leaving only Sarada standing against the antagonist.

As the tide of the battle was about to shift, Yodo requested Sarada to unlock her 'hidden' potential, which she might be leaving to assist the protagonist. Sarada, thinking about the survival of her friends, unlocked her powers. Her powers coagulated Ryu's Iron Sand at a singular point, releasing Mitsuki and Araya. Later, it was revealed that Sarada was using her Mangekyou Sharingan powers.

Obito's Kamui as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As hinted, the nature of the Mangekyou Sharingan powers, Sarada's awakened doujutsu powers might be similar to Itachi's Totsuka Sword. However, her powers were more convenient as she didn't need to touch anything to seal it (the Totsuka Sword requires contact with a target to permanently seal it).

Moreover, the nature of the female character's powers also hinted that another power-up might be on its way once Sarada gets used to her awakened doujutsu. The other power-up, Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan, might be the ability to create a wormhole. This ability might be a combination of two Uchiha clan members.

Sasuke's Rinnegan in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Firstly, Obito's Kamui might be the basis of this technique. Kamui allowed Obito to send himself, or others, to a different timespace at his will. However, this ability is restricted to only using a specific dimension, as the transportation to another dimension requires an immense amount of chakra.

So, to cover this restriction, Sasuke's Rinnegan ability to teleport into different dimensions might be perfect. Even though Sarada doesn't have a Rinnegan, the abilities of both these Uchiha clan members would give her a new power-up.

Final Thoughts

As a Uchiha, Sarada inheriting the abilities of her fellow clan members might not come as a surprise. The placement of both Sasuke and Obito in the lineage also makes sense because both were the last members of the Uchiha clan before Sarada.

On the other hand, Sarada might not awaken this new ability against Ryu, as controlling her current ability would be her priority. In a future showdown against strong opponents, Sarada might awaken this new Mangekyou Sharingan ability to create wormholes.

