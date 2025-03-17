Sarada's Mangekyou Sharingan abilities in Boruto may pull from every notable Uchiha

Many Jutsu from Naruto and Naruto Shippuden are yet to make an appearance in the Boruto Saga. The reason for this can be attributed to the creators of Boruto wanting a story that is not entirely dependent on Naruto lore. That’s why there is a focus on the Otsutsuki and their Shinjustu, and why the beacons of ninjutsu in Sasuke and Naruto have been phased out.

As there is a hyperfocus on the Otsutsuki, the Boruto saga also shines a light on the direct products of the Otsutsuki. One of them is the Jinchūriki, and another is Dojustu. Tailed Beast already plays a huge role in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto Two Blue Vortex, but the Dojutsu are yet to be of major significance. One Dojutsu that is bound to hold so much significance in the upcoming chapters is Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan.

Sarada is the only active Uchiha and currently the only Sharingan user in Boruto Two Blue Vortex. While her eyes are currently at base level, it was hinted in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that she unlocked the Mangekyo. Now that she is in a battle with Ryu, she might finally use her Mangekyo. Many fans have speculated on what the ability is, and some fans have put forward some theories. The theory is that Sarada’s eyes might possess every Mangekyo Sharingan ability used by various Uchiha.

Their reason stems from the pattern on Sarada’s Mangekyo— it resembles the Sun, to be particular, the Sun at dawn. These fans think her abilities will closely resemble the Japanese Goddess of Dawn, Ame-No-Uzume. Here is a deep dive into this theory and what it means.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative theory and reflects the author’s opinion.

What power does Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan hold in Boruto?

Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan being shown in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Since Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan made an appearance in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it is yet to make an appearance in Two Blue Vortex. The series is currently in the Sunagakure arc, and Sarada is in grave danger as she faces off against Ryu.

If there is any move she needs to pull off at the moment to survive, it is the Mangekyo Sharingan. The Mangekyo Sharingan is capable of overturning any battle in the Narutoverse, with the current battle not being an exception.

The abilities of Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan are still a mystery to the viewers of the series, but fans have come up with many theories. One theory that holds a lot of weight is that Sarada’s Mangekyo resembles that of the sun during dawn. This might be a nod to the Japanese Goddess, Ame-No-Uzume. While many may view this nod as a reach by the fan, it is to be noted that the entire Narutoverse is inspired by Japanese folklore— especially the Uchiha.

Sasuke and Itachi both use the Amaterasu and Susanoo named after the Japanese Sun Goddess and Storm God, respectively. Even their abilities are based on the Japanese Gods.

Sarada will become a Kage level threat with the Mangekyo Sharingan (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Since Sarada’s eyes are modeled after the Ame-No-Uzume, fans expect her to use the abilities attributed to the Goddess in folklore. The Ame-No-Uzume was a goddess renowned for its creativity, and the most popular example of this in folklore was her bringing Amaterasu out of a cave that she locked herself in, and bringing her light back to the world.

Fans have surmised that if Sarada’s Mangekyo is like the Ame-No-Uzume, she may be able to channel the powers of other Mangekyo Sharingan.

This might change the entire tide of the series, as she will go from Jonin level to Kage Level in an instant. Also, an ability to use other Mangekyo Sharingan abilities means there is a chance for her to use the Izanami. The Izanami will be ultra effective on the Shinju, especially Hidari, who seems not to understand who he is.

Final thoughts

While Sarada’s Mangekyo Sharingan is a thing of joy for most of her ardent fans, there still lies one issue— Mangekyo Sharingan’s finiteness. When the Mangekyo is overused, it leads the user to get blind.

This means that once Sarada starts using her Mangekyo Sharingan, she is on a journey toward blindness. It will be interesting to see how this is handled by the mangaka.

