Naruto: Every unique Mangekyo Sharingan ability of every user, ranked by power

Naruto's Uchiha Clan is among the most powerful in the series. Descendents of Indra Otsutsuki, the Clan is known for its excellent Chakra control and unmatched visual prowess. Like every clan in Naruto, they too have a unique ability - the Sharingan.

Regarded as one of the "Three Great Dojutsu", it grants the wielder two broad abilities, namely the "Eye of Insight" (see chakra, incredible perception, and Jutsu mimicry) and the "Eye of Hypnotism" (Genjutsu).

However, this is just the first stage, with the eye beginning at 1 Tomoe and progressing to 3. After this, by experiencing the trauma of loss, it evolves into the Mangekyo Sharingan, granting distinct, user-specific jutsu coupled with the eye's default abilities.

The Mangekyo Sharingan is a truly formidable Dojutsu to have with its abilities varying given who the user is. This list looks into every unique ability of the eye from each of its users.

Naruto: Every unique Mangekyo Sharingan ability

8) Object Manipulation

Shin Uchiha in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Object Manipulation was first used and is unique to Shin Uchiha. Not naturally a member of the clan, he was created by Orochimaru and appeared in the Naruto sequel. He had the initial Sharingan and was able to transform it into the Mangekyo.

Like all other users, this was an ability distinct to him. Upon placing a mark on any object of his choice, he could freely manipulate it using Telekinesis. An instance of this was seen when he marked Sasuke's sword and stabbed the 7th Hokage with it.

7) Kamui

Tobi using Kamui in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This ability was unique to Obito Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan. It was later awakened by Kakashi who had the former's left eye. However, this also where the distinction arose.

Obito's Kamui (right eye) allowed him to use close-range Kamui - teleport the user and/or those they might be in contact with. Teleporting only parts of their body to the Kamui dimension enabled them to seamlessly pass through other matter.

Kakashi's Mangekyo was simultaneously awakened alongside Obito's. His one (left eye) allowed him to use long-range Kamui - create a barrier around a target that teleported them. It was also capable of producing a strong attractive force to draw other targets within range closer.

6) Izanagi and Izanami

Itachi Uchiha after using Izanami in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Izanagi and Izanami are not unique to the Mangekyo Sharingan itself but are powerful abilities nonetheless. Izanagi is based on Hagoromo's Creation of All Things Technique wherein imagination becomes reality.

Simply put, using Izanagi the user applies an illusion to reality itself, allowing the user to decide what is and is not real, as long as it is active. It is normally used as a protective measure, neutralizing injuries received or even death. Upon injury or death, the affected self fades away as an illusion and the non-affected version materializes.

Alternatively, Izanami was created to combat Izanagi. While Izanagi alters destiny, Izanami decides it. There are certain prerequisites to cast this technique. Once a loop of events is formed, the target gets trapped in that very loop endlessly. It cannot be broken by any means other than the target accepting their true self and their fate.

It was seen when Itachi trapped Kabuto in an infinite loop. The downside of this technique lies in the fact that once activated, it renders the eye blind and closes its light forever.

5) Amaterasu

Amaterasu as seen in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The fearsome Black Flames was one of the first abilities of the Mangekyo Sharingan seen in Naruto. Amaterasu was first used by Itachi Uchiha wherein he created black flames that burned hotter than the sun and were inextinguishable.

They could only be extinguished once the target was completely incinerated, which glimpses its frightening power. Later on, Sasuke used it as well and combined it with his other abilities to further enhance it.

4) Susano'o

Madara Uchiha's fully powered Susano'o in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Susano'o is unique only to those who have awakened the Mangekyo Sharingan in both eyes. It stands as one of the eye's strongest abilities by far. Initially seen when used by Itachi Uchiha, the Susano'o takes the form of a giant humanoid figure composed of chakra.

While inside, the user has access to an immense reserve of power. The Susano'o acts as an excellent form of defense given its composition. At the same time, it is also a great form of attack, possessing massive destructive power. As seen later in the series, it holds the power to cleave mountain ranges cleanly with a single slash of the sword.

If that is not all, the Susano'o grows further in power as one gains greater control of the eye or acquires the Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan. It starts out as a skeletal form, progresses into a proper humanoid, and reaches full power with a complete set of armor. Its color varies with the user.

3) Blaze Release: Kagutsuchi

Sasuke using Blaze Release: Kagutsuchi in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kagutsuchi is yet another powerful Mangekyo Sharingan ability, distinct only to Sasuke Uchiha. Similar to his brother, one of Sasuke's eyes had the power of Amaterasu.

However, his other eye had a completely different ability called Kagutsuchi. Blaze Release: Kagutsuchi is a technique that enables Sasuke to apply shape transformation to Amaterasu. Using it he can form the flames in any way he likes and take it a step further by combining it with other techniques.

2) Kotoamatsukami

Shisui Uchiha in Naruto Shippuden (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Unique to Shisui Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan, the Kotoamatsukami stands as one of the strongest Genjutsu alongside the Tsukuyomi. It allowed him to trap the target in a powerful strong genjutsu and manipulate them according to his liking without them even realizing that they have become the target of it.

However, once activated, this technique could not be used with the same eye again until a certain amount of time passed. This is one of the reasons its wielder, Shisui, was feared so greatly.

1) Tsukuyomi

Itachi trapping Kakashi in his Tsukuyomi in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another ability up Itachi Uchiha's sleeve, this is probably the most powerful and dangerous Genjutsu in the series. It is also the only one capable of killing its victim. Regular Genjutsu created illusions that the user wished. However, this one was different.

It trapped people in a world where Itachi had complete control, even over time and space. Just a couple of seconds under this influence could feel like an eternity, as seen when Itachi used it on Kakashi Hatake to avoid physically hurting him and rousing suspicion. What were a few moments in real time felt like 3 days to Kakashi.